Steve Harvey Warns Daughter Lori's Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan: 'I Still Got My Eye on Him'
WENN/Instagram/WENN
The television host responds to daughter Lori Harvey's new romantic relationship with the 'Black Panther' star, saying he is keeping his eye on the actor.

  • Jan 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Protective dad Steve Harvey has joked he has "pure hatred" for Michael B. Jordan, who is dating his socialite daughter.

Michael, 33, and Steve's daughter Lori Harvey, 24, recently went Instagram official with their relationship but talk show host Steve insisted he is keeping his eye on Michael and won't be swayed by his Hollywood star power or his People Sexiest Man Alive title.

Speaking on iHeartRadio's "The Steve Harvey Morning Show", he said, "I still got my eye on him. I mean I like I him, but like I say to all of them, 'I might like you. I might approve of you, but I've got a thumb-sized section of my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for you.' Just in case I need it."

"(Michael is a) nice guy. But I got this little section where all I gotta do is a click a switch and I'd hate you're a**. You're not the sexiest man in the world to me. Let's be clear about that."

Meanwhile, it was previously revealed that actor Michael and model Lori wanted to "get to know each other in private" before making their romance public.

An insider said, "It seems they have wanted to get to know each other in private. They have been careful about being photographed together."

The source also claimed Lori has been "quick" to go public with her romances in the past, but the beauty - who was previously engaged to Dutch soccer star Memphis Depay and has been linked to musicians Future, Trey Songz, and Diddy - is "trying a different approach" when it comes to Michael.

The source explained, "In the past she quickly posted social media pictures with guys that she was dating. With Michael she has tried a different approach."

Michael and Lori made their romance official on Instagram when the "Black Panther" star posted a series of professional photographs of the couple, and captioned the post with a black love heart and exclamation marks.

