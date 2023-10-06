 

Steve Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Have Sweet Reunion After Actor's Split From Lori

Steve Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Have Sweet Reunion After Actor's Split From Lori
The 'Family Feud' host and the 'Creed' actor show love to each other as they share a hug when running into each other at an NBA game in Abu Dhabi, more than a year after Michael split with Lori Harvey.

AceShowbiz - Steve Harvey and Michael B. Jordan show no hard feelings toward each other despite the actor's split from the comedian's daughter Lori Harvey. The two gentlemen had a friendly reunion at an NBA game overseas, more than a year after the end of the "Black Panther" star's relationship with the model.

Steve and Michel ran into each other during the Mavericks and Timberwolves game in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, October 5. Proving there's no love lost between them, the 36-year-old hunk approached the 66-year-old comedian, who warmly greeted the "Creed" star with an embrace.

Michael had a huge grin on his face, going in for the tight squeeze before putting his hand around Steve's waist. Their sweet interaction prompted a group of friends around them to smile too.

The two looked ecstatic to be seeing each other and showed no awkwardness at all as seen in a short video shared on the NBA Instagram account. "All smiles at #NBAinAbuDhabi!" read the caption of the cute clip.

Michael used to date Steve's daughter Lori from November 2020 until their split was revealed in June 2022. When commenting on the young couple's breakup, the "Family Feud" host said at the time, "I've heard about it. I wish him well." He then showed support to his daughter as saying, "I'm Team Lori 1000 percent."

"Things happen, it's hard to be young and in the limelight and have a successful relationship," Steve noted. "Look, as long as everybody can walk away in peace, be friends … I ain't heard nobody say they busted no windows or nothing. As long as you don't put your hands on my daughter, I don't give a damn what you do."

Lori is currently dating another Hollywood actor, Damson Idris. They confirmed their romance in January of this year, on her 26th birthday.

