Lily Collins Has Sent Out Invitations for Her Wedding With Charlie McDowell

The 'Emily in Paris' actress is gearing up for her nuptials with husband-to-be as the couple have sent out wedding invitations after four months of engagement.

Jan 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell have set a date for their wedding, the actress' half-brother has confirmed.

The couple got engaged in September after Charlie proposed during a road trip in Santa Fe, New Mexico and Emily's half-brother Simon Collins revealed they have just sent out wedding invitations.

Simon - who shares a father, singer Phil Collins, with Lily - told the Daily Mail's Eden Confidential column, "I was just invited to their wedding and it's going to be amazing. I haven't met Charlie in person, but we all talk on Zoom, and have our family catch-ups on there."

Musician Simon, who has a new album "Becoming Human", lives in Ireland with his mother, Phil's first wife, Andrea Bertorelli, while Lily - whose mother is Jill Tavelman - lives in Los Angeles.

The "Emily in Paris" star announced the engagement on Instagram, sharing a series of pictures from the proposal and writing, "I've been waiting my lifetime for you and I can't wait to spend our lifetime together..."

Actor/director McDowell, 37 - who is the son of actress Mary Steenburgen and actor Malcolm McDowell - added, "In a time of uncertainty and darkness you have illuminated my life. I will forever cherish my adventure with you."

The pair were first linked in July 2019, when they were spotted on an outing together in Los Angeles.

One month later, Emily made the relationship Instagram official when she shared some pictures of them together in Paris, France.