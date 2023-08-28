Steve Harvey Responds to Cheating Allegations Against His Wife Marjorie

Cover Images/Laurent Zabulon/ABACA Celebrity

During his appearance at Invest Fest, the 'Family Feud' host takes some time to address rumors that his wife is cheating on him with his own bodyguard, insisting that they're 'fine.'

AceShowbiz - A negative tweet wasn't the only thing that Steve Harvey had to clarify recently. The comedian has spoken up on cheating allegations against his wife Marjorie Bridges after it was reported that she had an extra-marital affair with his own security guard.

Steve took some time to address the rumors at Invest Fest. Debunking the cheating allegations against his wife, he said, "I don't know what y'all doing, but find something else to do, 'cause we fine."

"Lord have mercy. I sure wish I could cuss, though," the 66-year-old continued with some humor, prompting the audience to laugh. He went on stressing, "Sometimes you just wanna respond. But I ain't got no time for rumors and gossip, man, God been good to me. I'm still shining, I appreciate y'all coming."

Also speaking on the couple's relationship was Nigerian Senator Ned Nwoko, who claimed that he reached out personally to Steve following the reports. "When we read about our friend Steve Harvey and his lovely wife having issues, we had to contact Him," the senator wrote on social media. "He confirmed that he and his wife are very much okay and it's all fake news and should be disregarded. The family is happy together and we wish them all the best."

This isn't the first time Steve and Marjorie's marriage was under scrutiny. Back in July, Steve was accused of cheating on his wife with his own private chef. According to Tasha K, she heard "information" about the funnyman and his beautiful private chef. She claimed that he hired his "very attractive vegan" mistress as his private chef.

Steve never reacted to the rumors, but he recently addressed his social media post after an employee posted a negative tweet from his account. "Somebody worked for me on my Twitter, put a statement out there. It was totally negative," he said in a video posted on X, formerly called Twitter, on Friday, August 25.

While he took "responsibility" for the tweet because "he worked for me," Steve decried the post as saying, "But the engagement he was talking about - 'Name a comedian y'all think ain't funny.' Why would I do something like that? That even made no damn sense."

"My whole brand is to be motivational," the Daytime Emmy winner insisted. "I'm all about positivity. I would never done none like. Damn, I'm so pissed off right now." He hinted that the man responsible for the tweet has been fired as adding, "Okay, okay. You try get some employment too."

