 

Steve Harvey Responds to Cheating Allegations Against His Wife Marjorie

Steve Harvey Responds to Cheating Allegations Against His Wife Marjorie
Cover Images/Laurent Zabulon/ABACA
Celebrity

During his appearance at Invest Fest, the 'Family Feud' host takes some time to address rumors that his wife is cheating on him with his own bodyguard, insisting that they're 'fine.'

  • Aug 28, 2023

AceShowbiz - A negative tweet wasn't the only thing that Steve Harvey had to clarify recently. The comedian has spoken up on cheating allegations against his wife Marjorie Bridges after it was reported that she had an extra-marital affair with his own security guard.

Steve took some time to address the rumors at Invest Fest. Debunking the cheating allegations against his wife, he said, "I don't know what y'all doing, but find something else to do, 'cause we fine."

"Lord have mercy. I sure wish I could cuss, though," the 66-year-old continued with some humor, prompting the audience to laugh. He went on stressing, "Sometimes you just wanna respond. But I ain't got no time for rumors and gossip, man, God been good to me. I'm still shining, I appreciate y'all coming."

  Editors' Pick

Also speaking on the couple's relationship was Nigerian Senator Ned Nwoko, who claimed that he reached out personally to Steve following the reports. "When we read about our friend Steve Harvey and his lovely wife having issues, we had to contact Him," the senator wrote on social media. "He confirmed that he and his wife are very much okay and it's all fake news and should be disregarded. The family is happy together and we wish them all the best."

This isn't the first time Steve and Marjorie's marriage was under scrutiny. Back in July, Steve was accused of cheating on his wife with his own private chef. According to Tasha K, she heard "information" about the funnyman and his beautiful private chef. She claimed that he hired his "very attractive vegan" mistress as his private chef.

Steve never reacted to the rumors, but he recently addressed his social media post after an employee posted a negative tweet from his account. "Somebody worked for me on my Twitter, put a statement out there. It was totally negative," he said in a video posted on X, formerly called Twitter, on Friday, August 25.

While he took "responsibility" for the tweet because "he worked for me," Steve decried the post as saying, "But the engagement he was talking about - 'Name a comedian y'all think ain't funny.' Why would I do something like that? That even made no damn sense."

"My whole brand is to be motivational," the Daytime Emmy winner insisted. "I'm all about positivity. I would never done none like. Damn, I'm so pissed off right now." He hinted that the man responsible for the tweet has been fired as adding, "Okay, okay. You try get some employment too."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Allison Holker 'Scared and Excited' to Dance Again After Husband Stephen 'TWitch' Boss' Death

Adele Reveals 'Bad' Sciatica Attack That Caused Her Collapse Backstage at Las Vegas Concert
Related Posts
Steve Harvey 'So Pissed Off' After Employee Posted Negative Tweet From His Account

Steve Harvey 'So Pissed Off' After Employee Posted Negative Tweet From His Account

Steve Harvey Accused of Cheating on Wife Marjorie With His Private Chef

Steve Harvey Accused of Cheating on Wife Marjorie With His Private Chef

Steve Harvey Reacts to 'RIP Harvey' Trending on Twitter

Steve Harvey Reacts to 'RIP Harvey' Trending on Twitter

Fans Have Hilarious Reactions After Steve Harvey Shares Dating Advice He Gives to His Daughters

Fans Have Hilarious Reactions After Steve Harvey Shares Dating Advice He Gives to His Daughters

Latest News
Bob Barker's Longtime Girlfriend Calls Him 'Great Friend' After His Death
  • Aug 28, 2023

Bob Barker's Longtime Girlfriend Calls Him 'Great Friend' After His Death

Gigi Hadid Fully Enjoys Her 'Single Life'
  • Aug 28, 2023

Gigi Hadid Fully Enjoys Her 'Single Life'

Cool Moms Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie Reunite for Dinner With Kids
  • Aug 28, 2023

Cool Moms Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie Reunite for Dinner With Kids

Darius Jackson Raves Over 'One-of-a-Kind' Keke Palmer on Her Birthday Amid Split Rumors
  • Aug 28, 2023

Darius Jackson Raves Over 'One-of-a-Kind' Keke Palmer on Her Birthday Amid Split Rumors

Adele Reveals 'Bad' Sciatica Attack That Caused Her Collapse Backstage at Las Vegas Concert
  • Aug 28, 2023

Adele Reveals 'Bad' Sciatica Attack That Caused Her Collapse Backstage at Las Vegas Concert

Steve Harvey Responds to Cheating Allegations Against His Wife Marjorie
  • Aug 28, 2023

Steve Harvey Responds to Cheating Allegations Against His Wife Marjorie

Most Read
Steve Harvey 'So Pissed Off' After Employee Posted Negative Tweet From His Account
Celebrity

Steve Harvey 'So Pissed Off' After Employee Posted Negative Tweet From His Account

Porsha Williams Not Having It Why She's Dragged Online for Saying Simon Doesn't Have Any Red Flags

Porsha Williams Not Having It Why She's Dragged Online for Saying Simon Doesn't Have Any Red Flags

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Copies Kim Kardashian's Look in New Outing

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Copies Kim Kardashian's Look in New Outing

Britney Spears Mocks Sam Asghari by Replacing Wedding Band With Huge Fake Cheap Ring

Britney Spears Mocks Sam Asghari by Replacing Wedding Band With Huge Fake Cheap Ring

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Look Radiant in First Wedding Pic After Marrying in California

Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert Look Radiant in First Wedding Pic After Marrying in California

Howie Mandel Defends His Joke About Sofia Vegara, Insists He 'Wouldn't Do Anything to Hurt' Her

Howie Mandel Defends His Joke About Sofia Vegara, Insists He 'Wouldn't Do Anything to Hurt' Her

Miley Cyrus Addresses Her Distant Relationship With Dad Billy Ray After Her Parents' Divorce

Miley Cyrus Addresses Her Distant Relationship With Dad Billy Ray After Her Parents' Divorce

Ryan Reynolds Sparks Concern Among Fans After Posting 'Genuine' Birthday Tribute to Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds Sparks Concern Among Fans After Posting 'Genuine' Birthday Tribute to Blake Lively

Britney Spears Reportedly Knew on Her Wedding Day That Her Marriage to Sam Asghari Wouldn't Last

Britney Spears Reportedly Knew on Her Wedding Day That Her Marriage to Sam Asghari Wouldn't Last