 

Steve Harvey's Wife Marjorie Slams 'Foolishness' Spread About Her Alleged Infidelity

The wife of the 'Family Feud' host takes to Instagram to address the cheating allegations against her, sharing a Bible verse about 'How to Handle Being Lied About.'

  • Aug 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Marjorie Harvey is turning to her faith when dealing with recent rumors about her marriage. The wife of Steve Harvey has spoken up after she was accused of cheating on her husband with his own bodyguard.

Making use of her social media page, Marjorie let out a statement on Monday, August 28 to slam the "foolishness and lies" spread about her alleged infidelity. "My husband and I don't usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us," she wrote. "However to whom much is given much is required. I understand that with my platform comes some sort of responsibility to those that may not be as strong as we are."

Marjorie also shared a Bible verse about "How to Handle Being Lied About." It read, "When they hurled their insults at him, he did not retaliate; when he suffered, he made no threats. Instead, he entrusted himself to him who judges justly." She added in the caption, "Read and share this with your love ones that may not know how to properly cope. God Bless all of you."

Marjorie's response came after Steve himself debunked the affair rumors at Invest Fest 2023 in Atlanta earlier on Sunday. He said onstage, "I don't know what y'all doing, but find something else to do, 'cause we fine."

"Lord have mercy. I sure wish I could cuss, though," the 66-year-old continued with some humor, prompting the audience to laugh. He went on stressing, "Sometimes you just wanna respond. But I ain't got no time for rumors and gossip, man, God been good to me. I'm still shining, I appreciate y'all coming."

Also speaking on the couple's relationship was Nigerian Senator Ned Nwoko, who claimed that he reached out personally to Steve following the reports. "When we read about our friend Steve Harvey and his lovely wife having issues, we had to contact Him," the businessman wrote on social media. "He confirmed that he and his wife are very much okay and it's all fake news and should be disregarded. The family is happy together and we wish them all the best."

