Kodak Black Already Released From Jail Following Pardon From Trump

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website, the 'Tunnel Vision' rapper has been released less than 24 hours after Trump announced his final list of pardons and commutations.

Jan 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kodak Black is officially a free man now. The rapper, also known as Bill Kahan Kapri, has reportedly been released from jail after receiving pardon from Donald Trump. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons website and as reported by HipHopDX, the "Zeze" MC walked out of prison on Wednesday, January 20.

Kodak was among the final batch of names that were granted pardons and commutations from Trump on his final full day as POTUS. Also receiving the pardon was Lil Wayne, who faced federal weapons charge to which he pled guilty in 2020. As for Kodak, he received a commutation after being charged with falsifying information on federal forms to buy firearms in 2019.

"President Trump and his administration have been tireless advocates on behalf of the African-American community," Bradford Cohen, attorney for both rappers, said in a statement on Tuesday, January 19. "These pardons are a perfect example of this administration following up on its reforms and commitments."

The "Tunnel Vision" spitter later tweeted his thanks to Trump, even though the ex-leader is unable to read the message after he was banned from the platform following the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

"I Want To Thank The President @RealDonaldTrump For His Commitment To Justice Reform And Shortening My Sentence," he wrote. "I Also Want To Thank Everyone For Their Support And Love. It Means More Than You Will Ever Know. I Want To Continue Giving Back, Learning And Growing."

He previously promised that he would donate $1 million for charity if he's granted a pardon.

Kodak's legal woes, however, are far from over as Trump's decision does not protect him from prosecution in a separate case in South Carolina, where he is facing trial over a sex assault case relating to an alleged incident in 2016.