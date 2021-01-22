 
 

Summer Walker Goes on Date Night After London On Da Track Split

Summer Walker Goes on Date Night After London On Da Track Split
In an Instagram post, the 'Playing Games' singer, who is currently pregnant with her ex London's baby, pokes fun at how her baby bump seemingly doesn't let her dress to impress that night.

  • Jan 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Summer Walker may have moved on following her split from London On Da Track. The pregnant singer hinted that she's already back in the dating game, more than a month after calling out her baby daddy.

On Thursday, January 21, the 24-year-old took to her Instagram account to show her getting ready to go out for a night date. However, her plan was almost derailed after her pants zipper was broken, which she blamed on her growing baby bump.

"Trying to get ready for date night.... den broke my zipper... busting out my shirt," she wrote in the caption of a video featuring her rocking a white shirt with pink floral print and matching pants. She joked, "this isn't going well lol."

The outfit was clearly too tight for her as her belly was protruding from her shirt and the pants couldn't be zipped. Regretting that she couldn't wear that attire, she added in another post, "Well this would of been cute."

Later that night, Summer eventually changed her look for a sexier one. She traded her previous outfit for a leopard print dress which accentuated her curves, earning praises from her followers for her fierce choice.

It's unknown who Summer's date partner was, but back in November 30, she called out London, whom she dated on and off since 2019, and her baby mama in an angry rant. "I should really out this bum a** n***a @londonondatrack. I could really f**k up life...lol (laugh out loud) but I'm not... for now. lol ... for now ima just take my l," she wrote at the time.

Summer went on to call London "selfish," claiming, "I tried to get his baby mamas to let him see the kids, they didn't want to cause they was bitter & hated me for no reason. I tried to get, everybody to just get the f**k along like one big happy family and instead everyone just s**t on me. & now I just have the s**t end of the stick cause all these mf's (mother f**kers) is G H E T T 0 (sic)."

However, later in December, the "Girls Need Love" songstress hinted that she's back together with London. The 24-year-old Atlanta-born star sparked the reconciliation speculation after posting on her Instagram Story her selfie with a red Ferrari in the background. The red Ferrari seemingly belongs to her on-and-off boyfriend as it was featured in a picture posted on his own account the month before.

