Lil Wayne and Kodak Black Thank Donald Trump for Clemency
The former Young Money star and the 'Zeze' rapper have publicly offered their gratitude to the MAGA leader after the politician granted them presidential pardon.

  • Jan 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rapper Lil Wayne has expressed his gratitude to former U.S. President Donald Trump for issuing him a pardon in his federal weapons case.

The "6 Foot 7 Foot" hitmaker, real name Dwayne Carter Jr., was among the 143 people granted clemency by Trump on Tuesday night (19Jan21), in his final hours in office, letting him off the hook for illegally carrying a loaded gun onboard a private jet, which was searched by federal agents in Miami, Florida in December, 2019.

He faced up to 10 years behind bars for the charge, having previously served time for a felony gun count in New York, but escaped punishment thanks to Trump's intervention.

Now Wayne, who endorsed Trump for a second term in office in the days leading up to the November election, is publicly thanking the Republican for believing in his ability to make a change to his lifestyle for the better.

"I want to thank President Trump for recognizing that I have so much more to give to my family, my art, and my community," he tweeted on Thursday, a day after the real estate mogul and reality star-turned-politician officially exited the White House.

Wayne went on to give a special shout out to his attorney, adding, "I also want to thank @bradfordcohen for working so diligently to secure another chance for me. Love!"

Cohen also managed to secure a commutation for fellow rapper Kodak Black, who had been imprisoned for 46 months for falsifying information on federal forms to buy firearms in 2019.

Kodak also tweeted his thanks to Trump - even though the ex-leader is unable to read the message after he was banned from the platform following the 6 January insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

"I Want To Thank The President @RealDonaldTrump For His Commitment To Justice Reform And Shortening My Sentence," he wrote.

"I Also Want To Thank Everyone For Their Support And Love. It Means More Than You Will Ever Know. I Want To Continue Giving Back, Learning And Growing."

However, Kodak's legal woes are far from over as Trump's decision does not protect him from prosecution in a separate case in South Carolina, where he is facing trial over a sex assault case relating to an alleged incident in 2016.

