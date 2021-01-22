Keyshia Cole's Sister Not Happy Over Her Reunion With O.T. Genasis During Ashanti 'Verzuz' Battle

Instagram Celebrity

Keyshia and the rapper were beefing for some time last year after the latter remixed the singer's song 'Love' into a Crip-themed anthem titled 'Never Knew'.

Jan 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Keyshia Cole and Ashanti's long-awaited "Verzuz" battle finally arrived on Thursday, January 21. For the episode, Keyshia surprisingly enlisted rapper O.T. Genasis to join her during the performance of "Love" despite their past beef.

While fans were excited for the surprising reunion, Keyshia's sister Elite Noel was not thrilled about it. In a video, she said, "Let me just tell y'all where it left for me." Making it clear that she was not in for the idea, Elite continued, "When she let him hug you, that guy on the Internet who joked about selling your mother's motherf***ing crack, that's when I step back. That's a no go for me."

For a refresher, Keyshia and O.T. were beefing for some time last year after the latter remixed Keyshia's song "Love" into a Crip-themed anthem titled "Never Knew". She wasn't feeling the rapper taking her hit and making it his own, calling it "not cool." Keyshia later had the song removed from YouTube and iTunes.

"I'm smooth sailing, I'm good, I got my family," she said on "One On One With Keyshia Cole". "Gettin' my mom right, everything like that. I'm okay, but I'm really trying to get back to my music. So I would like my classics to be left alone. Is that wrong as an artist to say?"

O.T., however, further provoked the singer by uploading the remix on Pornhub as he continued to troll the songstress. He posted on Instagram a photo of himself attending an ugly sweater party in a sweater with Keyshia's image on it. Above the image, the words, "Merry Crip-mas," were written. The 32-year-old rapper also mocked Keyshia's vagina, claiming that it smells "like fish."