DaniLeigh Defends Her Mixed Heritage After Accused of Colorism in New Song 'Yellow Bone'

The 'Breakfast Can Wait' singer unapologetically responds to the backlash after she shares a preview of her upcoming music, which she claims she composed to celebrate 'my light skin baddies.'

Jan 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - It's quiet a rowdy day for DaniLeigh. While she attempted to entertain her fans by teasing her new music, her good intention has backfired. The R&B songstress has come under fire after she shared a preview of her upcoming song "Yellow Bone".

Many accused the Miami-born artist of colorism in the song, which she claimed she composed to celebrate "my light skin baddies." The critics mostly pointed out her Dominican heritage and took issue with her use of terms typically associated with the black community to describe herself.

One of the critics was social media and digital media marketing strategist Karen Civil, who tweeted, "Danileigh could've kept that song in the trash..." Another challenged her claim about being partly black, "me trying to find where the black coming from...."

Defending her claim, DaniLeigh insisted, "I'm Dominican... I'm Spanish, I'm black I'm white .. leave me alone."

But people were not buying it, with one asking, "since when was spanish a race...?" Another reminded DaniLeigh, "you are caucasian." Someone else had a harsher comment, writing, "Dani Leigh is not a yellow bone she is a snow possum. Another Afro Latino with no Afro."

"Don't lie now … we seen ur parents," another claimed. Someone else said, "I knew Dani Leigh was sick in the head after she lied on my sister," referring to DaniLeigh's previous tweet about an encounter with Beyonce Knowles.

But DaniLeigh stood by her ground and clapped back at the haters in a series of now-deleted tweets. "Why can't I make a song about for my light skin baddies ?? Why y'all think I'm hating on other colors when there are millions of songs speaking on all types.. why y'all so sensitive & take it personal .. gahhhh damn," she explained her intention.

"Congratulations y'all gotta another thing to say about me when u hate … it's all good ..," she wrote in another post. "only God can 'cancel' me... that s**t don't mean s**t to me bc the people around me are the ones that know my heart and intention and real life ... I'm sorry if I offended u."

Refusing to be dragged down, she added, "Ima keep letting God bless me .. while y'all sit back and judge me && sit behind y'all lil phones and type s**t about another woman .. y'all all HATERS. YALL DON'T KNOW ME."

"And I said is what he want !!!!" she insisted. "Not what the world want ... I'm talking about myself ... stop playing w me . Y'all NOT FOR ME. Done talking .. bout to post how fine I looked yesterday."

Also weighing in on the controversial song was Future's baby mama Eliza Reign. "I try not to speak on every lil thing I see on the net, but Forreal, it's already enough division with black people," she wrote, disagreeing with DaniLeigh's intention with the song. "It's 2021, why people with platforms out here telling their fans they have a preferred skin tone?"

Calling it "a touchy subject," Eliza explained what's wrong with DaniLeigh's lyrics while shading her, "but then again we shouldn't expect a person who isn't even black (redbone or chocolate) to understand how it's offensive." She pointed out, "Redbones are lighter toned black women by the way not Hispanic but go off mami."

Another schooled DaniLeigh about the difference between a "yellow bone" and a "red bone," to which the singer admitted her mistake as replying, "damn my bad."