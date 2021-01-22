 
 

Paul Bettany Dubs Daughter 'Incredibly Cruel Child' for Preferring Other Superheroes to His

Paul Bettany Dubs Daughter 'Incredibly Cruel Child' for Preferring Other Superheroes to His
Instagram
Movie

During an appearance on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', the 'WandaVision' star also spills on what happened when he got Robert Downey Jr. on the phone to talk to his 9-year-old.

  • Jan 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actor Paul Bettany's kids aren't remotely interested in dad's Marvel movie stardom.

The Brit, who's winning rave reviews for his role as robot Vision on new Disney+ TV series "WandaVision", shares two kids with his wife Jennifer Connelly - 17-year-old Stellan and Agnes Lark, nine - but they seem non-plussed that their father, who also voiced Iron Man Tony Stark's virtual assistant JARVIS, has become a Marvel favorite.

"If my kids are impressed by me, they're doing an incredible job hiding it from me," he tells superfan Kelly Clarkson on her daytime talk show. "So no, they don't seem to be."

  See also...

"My daughter has just always tortured me with preferring other superheroes to me and now what she's done is just moved on entirely from Marvel and said she's only interested in 'Star Wars'. I mean, she's an incredibly cruel child, you know."

But dad's not the only big star she has turned down. "She told me she prefers Iron Man (character) to me...," he adds. "I told Robert Downey (Jr.) and then Downey got on the phone with her. At that point she'd already moved onto (Marvel 'Avengers' co-star) Mark Ruffalo, you know. She wasn't going to actually give that to Downey. It was very funny."

Bettany made his debut as Vision in 2015's "Avengers: Age of Ultron". Following his character's demise in "Avengers: Endgame", the character's story transitions to small screen with the the Disney+ series.

You can share this post!

Mayim Bialik Gets Candid About Why She Auditioned for 'The Big Bang Theory'

DaniLeigh Defends Her Mixed Heritage After Accused of Colorism in New Song 'Yellow Bone'
Related Posts
Paul Bettany Hides Gift From 'A Knight's Tale' Director in Basement and Never Opens It

Paul Bettany Hides Gift From 'A Knight's Tale' Director in Basement and Never Opens It

Paul Bettany Saddened by Gay Father's Decision to Conceal Sexuality After Death of Lover

Paul Bettany Saddened by Gay Father's Decision to Conceal Sexuality After Death of Lover

Most Read
Colorist Comment on 'Bridgerton' Actor Rege-Jean Page Makes 'Summer House' Star Issue Apology
Movie

Colorist Comment on 'Bridgerton' Actor Rege-Jean Page Makes 'Summer House' Star Issue Apology

Carey Mulligan Enjoys Being Violent With No Consequences on Set of 'Promising Young Woman'

Carey Mulligan Enjoys Being Violent With No Consequences on Set of 'Promising Young Woman'

Lucille Ball's Daughter Defends Nicole Kidman's Casting in Biopic: 'Just Trust Us'

Lucille Ball's Daughter Defends Nicole Kidman's Casting in Biopic: 'Just Trust Us'

'Peaky Blinders' Confirmed to Be Turned Into Movie After Series Ends

'Peaky Blinders' Confirmed to Be Turned Into Movie After Series Ends

Josh Duhamel Eyed to Replace Armie Hammer in 'Shotgun Wedding'

Josh Duhamel Eyed to Replace Armie Hammer in 'Shotgun Wedding'

Alicia Vikander and Naomi Ackie Join BAFTA Jury to Determine Nominees for 2021 Rising Star Award

Alicia Vikander and Naomi Ackie Join BAFTA Jury to Determine Nominees for 2021 Rising Star Award

Pop Smoke Makes Acting Debut in Trailer of Eddie Huang's 'Boogie'

Pop Smoke Makes Acting Debut in Trailer of Eddie Huang's 'Boogie'

Tom Holland Circling Willy Wonka Role in 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' Prequel

Tom Holland Circling Willy Wonka Role in 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' Prequel

Matthew Rhys to Turn One-Man Show 'Playing Burton' Into Audible Production

Matthew Rhys to Turn One-Man Show 'Playing Burton' Into Audible Production

Tom Holland Feared He'd Be Fired by Marvel After 'Captain America: Civil War'

Tom Holland Feared He'd Be Fired by Marvel After 'Captain America: Civil War'

Ledisi to Star Opposite Columbus Short in New Mahalia Jackson Biopic

Ledisi to Star Opposite Columbus Short in New Mahalia Jackson Biopic

'No Time to Die' Release Date Bumped Again to Fall

'No Time to Die' Release Date Bumped Again to Fall

Paul Bettany Dubs Daughter 'Incredibly Cruel Child' for Preferring Other Superheroes to His

Paul Bettany Dubs Daughter 'Incredibly Cruel Child' for Preferring Other Superheroes to His