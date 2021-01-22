Paul Bettany Dubs Daughter 'Incredibly Cruel Child' for Preferring Other Superheroes to His

Instagram Movie

During an appearance on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', the 'WandaVision' star also spills on what happened when he got Robert Downey Jr. on the phone to talk to his 9-year-old.

Jan 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actor Paul Bettany's kids aren't remotely interested in dad's Marvel movie stardom.

The Brit, who's winning rave reviews for his role as robot Vision on new Disney+ TV series "WandaVision", shares two kids with his wife Jennifer Connelly - 17-year-old Stellan and Agnes Lark, nine - but they seem non-plussed that their father, who also voiced Iron Man Tony Stark's virtual assistant JARVIS, has become a Marvel favorite.

"If my kids are impressed by me, they're doing an incredible job hiding it from me," he tells superfan Kelly Clarkson on her daytime talk show. "So no, they don't seem to be."

"My daughter has just always tortured me with preferring other superheroes to me and now what she's done is just moved on entirely from Marvel and said she's only interested in 'Star Wars'. I mean, she's an incredibly cruel child, you know."

But dad's not the only big star she has turned down. "She told me she prefers Iron Man (character) to me...," he adds. "I told Robert Downey (Jr.) and then Downey got on the phone with her. At that point she'd already moved onto (Marvel 'Avengers' co-star) Mark Ruffalo, you know. She wasn't going to actually give that to Downey. It was very funny."

Bettany made his debut as Vision in 2015's "Avengers: Age of Ultron". Following his character's demise in "Avengers: Endgame", the character's story transitions to small screen with the the Disney+ series.