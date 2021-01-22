 
 

Jane Krakowski Counters MyPillow CEO Romance Rumors With Fantasy Engagement to Brad Pitt

Jane Krakowski Counters MyPillow CEO Romance Rumors With Fantasy Engagement to Brad Pitt
WENN/Instagram/WENN/Avalon/Adriana M. Barraza
Celebrity

The '30 Rock' actress has a hilarious response to rumors saying that she has a secret relationship with Mike Lindell, noting that she's in a full-fledged fantasy relationship with the 'Fight Club' actor.

  • Jan 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jane Krakowski offered one hilarious response when addressing rumors about her possible romance with MyPillow CEO. Having been speculated to secretly date Mike Lindell, the former "30 Rock" actress responded by poking fun at her love life, claiming she is in a full-fledged fantasy relationship with Brad Pitt.

The 52-year-old shut down speculations surrounding her dating life via her representative. "[She] has never met Mr. Lindell. She is not and has never been in any relationship with him, romantic or otherwise. She is, however, in full-fledged fantasy relationships with Brad Pitt, Rege-Jean Page and Kermit the Frog and welcomes any and all coverage on those," the rep said in a released statement.

The Jacqueline White depicter in "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" also insisted that she never met Mike. When pressed on the matter by Daily Mail, she stated, "I've never met the man." Also denying the rumors was the 59-year-old businessman who claimed, "I have never even heard of Jane Krakowski???"

Reports about Jane romancing Mike was first brought up by Daily Mail. A source spilled to the outlet that the two met in a studio while filming a show. "He sent flowers to her almost every week and champagne and bottles of different liquor," the source detailed. "She said she had known him for about eight years and that they had been friends but then they started a relationship about a year ago."

  See also...

The source continued, "I don't know exactly what she saw in him but she seemed happy and thought he was a good man." Another insider additionally told the publication, "They would fight and Jane would throw all of the gifts that he had given her away. Then they would make up and there would be more gifts again."

Jane and Mike's rumored relationship were said to have surprised their friends because of their different political beliefs. "It surprised many of Jane's friends because she's such an icon in the gay community, but here she is dating one of [Donald Trump]'s biggest business backers," one source stated. "I mean he was seen in the West Wing and at Trump rallies and he is probably responsible for half of the revenue of Fox News."

However, Jane has reportedly broken up with Mike over the summer of 2020 when they spent time together at her rented Hamptons beach house. "This summer she started a flirtation with a new guy that she spent loads of time with in the Hamptons so poor Mike was shown the door," a source told Daily Mail.

Another pointed out, "Jane didn't really talk about why they broke up but she said she didn't like the way he treated women sometimes - particularly his ex-wife." The actress is now said to having a new beau and a new show. She is currently hosting a reboot of "Name That Tune".

You can share this post!

DaniLeigh Defends Her Mixed Heritage After Accused of Colorism in New Song 'Yellow Bone'

'Bachelor' Star Victoria Larson Arrested for Shoplifting - See Her Mugshot
Most Read
Bhad Bhabie Rants Against 'Traumatizing' Bullying After Criticized Over Unrecognizable Appearance
Celebrity

Bhad Bhabie Rants Against 'Traumatizing' Bullying After Criticized Over Unrecognizable Appearance

Bhad Bhabie Dragged After Debunking Existence of White Privilege

Bhad Bhabie Dragged After Debunking Existence of White Privilege

King Von's Sister Denies Dating the Late Rapper After Old Tweets Resurface

King Von's Sister Denies Dating the Late Rapper After Old Tweets Resurface

Skai Jackson Shares Cryptic Messages After Julez Smith Accuses Her of Cheating

Skai Jackson Shares Cryptic Messages After Julez Smith Accuses Her of Cheating

Cody Simpson Blames Cold Weather for His 'Shrinky Dink'

Cody Simpson Blames Cold Weather for His 'Shrinky Dink'

Queen Naija Shares Video of Her Failed #BussItChallenge: 'I Don't Have Meg Knees'

Queen Naija Shares Video of Her Failed #BussItChallenge: 'I Don't Have Meg Knees'

'Worst Cooks in America' Winner and Husband Arrested for Murder of 3-Year-Old Foster Child

'Worst Cooks in America' Winner and Husband Arrested for Murder of 3-Year-Old Foster Child

Jay-Z Allegedly Bans Sean Paul From Getting Too Close to Beyonce After Their Collab

Jay-Z Allegedly Bans Sean Paul From Getting Too Close to Beyonce After Their Collab

Christina Ricci Gets Restraining Order Against Husband After Becoming Trapped With 'Violent Abuser'

Christina Ricci Gets Restraining Order Against Husband After Becoming Trapped With 'Violent Abuser'

Cardi B Says Yes to Olivia Rodrigo's Offer to Take Her Out After Botched McDonald's Delivery

Cardi B Says Yes to Olivia Rodrigo's Offer to Take Her Out After Botched McDonald's Delivery

Alyssa Milano Considers Covid-19 Diagnosis 'Blessing'

Alyssa Milano Considers Covid-19 Diagnosis 'Blessing'

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Accused of Faking Relationship for Business Deal

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Accused of Faking Relationship for Business Deal

Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Released From Prison Isolation

Lori Loughlin's Husband Mossimo Giannulli Released From Prison Isolation