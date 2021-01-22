Mayim Bialik Gets Candid About Why She Auditioned for 'The Big Bang Theory'

CBS TV

When looking back at her role as Amy Farrah Fowler in the hit comedy series, the former child star admits that she 'did not expect to be a regular on a television show.'

AceShowbiz - Actress Mayim Bialik auditioned for the role of Amy Farrah Fowler in "The Big Bang Theory" so she could secure health insurance.

The former child star insists she didn't expect to become a regular on the hit comedy show, but needed to book an acting job to lock in insurance via the Screen Actors Guild.

"I was running out of health insurance because that's not considered a human right in this country...," Mayim told "The Social". She continued, "I had a toddler and a newborn and I had been a grad student and my insurance was expiring. I figured, 'If I can just get even a couple of jobs, like, here or there, I'll be able to get insurance again'."

"I did not expect to be a regular on a television show. I had been teaching neuroscience. I've tutored Hebrew. I've tutored piano. I wear a lot of hats, you know. I eventually auditioned for this show, called The Big Bang Theory, which I had never seen, and it changed my life and I got insurance."

The show keeps on giving - her "Big Bang" co-star Jim Parsons recruited her to star in his new TV comedy "Call Me Kat", which debuted earlier this month.

Mayim also shared that she was surprised to find out that Jim Parsons wanted her to be on the show. "I was like, 'That sounds great. I totally think that’s a great idea!' He was like, 'No, Mayim. I’m telling you about this because I want you to play her’. I was totally shocked that Jim Parsons wanted to still work with me. I think I'm very annoying, but he apparently thinks I'm not as annoying as I think I am, because he wanted to work with me!" she told "Watch With Us" podcast.

She added, "I love the opportunity to not be told, like, 'Can you lose 20 pounds and just be like a better, skinnier version of yourself?' I like just being myself. I don't wear Spanx. I've never had plastic surgery. I don't dye my greys, like, this is a show about a woman who I hope other women and men will look at this and say like, 'Oh, there's women like that, and they can be funny, can be quirky.' "