NBA YoungBoy's Mom Reveals Name of His and Yaya Mayweather's Newborn Son

Facebook/Instagram Celebrity

In related news, Yaya has taken to her Instagram account to share a picture of her boxer dad Floyd Mayweather, Jr. affectionately holding her baby whom she shares with the rapper.

Jan 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - More details about NBA YoungBoy (YoungBoy Never Broke Again) and Yaya Mayweather's son have found their way out online. YoungBoy's mother, Sherhonda Gaulden, allegedly revealed the baby's name while speaking in a Clubhouse chat room.

According to Sherhonda, the daughter of Floyd Mayweather, Jr. named her baby boy Kentrell Jr. That is definitely a nod to the "Bandit" rapper whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden.

In related news, Yaya took to her Instagram account to share a picture of her boxer dad affectionately holding her baby. In the picture, Floyd was seen donning a black-and-red tracksuit while Kentrell Jr. looked warm as he was wrapped in a checkered blanket and matching hat.

Floyd Mayweather, Jr. held Yaya's baby boy.

"My mom and dad just love my baby so much," Yaya wrote in a separate post.

Yaya said her parents loved her baby.

Floyd confirmed that his 20-year-old daughter was pregnant with the rapper's son back in November 2020. "Always want the best (for her)," Floyd said. "If that makes her happy, then we're happy - me and her mother (Melissia Rene Brim) are happy," he said on the "Hollywood Unlocked: Uncensored" podcast. "What I try not to do is be in her personal business because once she's no longer under my roof, then you know what, it's between her and her better half."

While speaking about YoungBoy, who previously referred to Floyd as Yaya's "b***h a** daddy," the 46-year-old said, "Well, my thing is this: it has to do with your upbringing. It starts in the home first. What I've always taught my daughter is this: always be respectful when you're going to anyone's home. And whatever goes on in your home, don't talk about it to the world."

"As far as NBA... I look at NBA YoungBoy as a child," he continued. "I can't get upset with a kid like that. It could've been one of those days for him."

The baby is Yaya's first child and the sixth for YoungBoy.