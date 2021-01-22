Dave Chappelle Gets Called Out After Testing Positive for COVID-19

WENN Celebrity

The comedian announces his diagnosis while he's in the middle of his Texas shows, days after he was photographed hanging out with Joe Rogan, Elon Musk and Grimes without wearing a mask.

Jan 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dave Chappelle is the latest celebrity who has contracted COVID-19. The comedian announced on Thursday, January 21 that he tested positive for the virus while he's in the middle of his comedy show residency in Austin, Texas, forcing him to cancel the remainder of his shows at Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater.

"Dave Chappelle is quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19," his rep said in a statement to the press. "His remaining shows at Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin, TX have been cancelled and ticket holders should contact their point of purchase for refunds."

The rep assured that Dave "has safely conducted socially-distanced shows in Ohio since June 2020 and he moved those shows to Austin during the winter. Chappelle implemented COVID-19 protocols which included rapid testing for the audience and daily testing for himself and his team."

"His diligent testing enabled him to immediately respond by quarantining, thus mitigating the spread of the virus," the rep claimed, adding that the funnyman is "asymptomatic."

Just two days before testing positive for coronavirus, Dave was photographed hanging out with Joe Rogan, who was set to join him on his show for two nights, Elon Musk and Grimes on the backstage of his show without wearing a mask. Elon was previously slammed for raising doubt about the reliability of COVID-19 tests, while Grimes tweeted on January 9 that she had the virus, but said that she's "weirdly enjoying the Dayquil fever dream 2021."

Dave has since come under fire for his irresponsible interaction with those people. "Dave Chappelle is such a d**k," one person blasted him on Twitter. "People like him & Rogan (who might have COVID?) are the reason I can't see these Run The Jewels & Rage Against The Machine shows."

Another took aim at everyone in the photo, "Millions of dollars in that pic and no common sense." A third one remarked, "He's hanging with rogan? Not surprised he contracted it."

Someone else blamed Grimes for possibly giving Dave the virus. "If Grimes was positive and symptomatic Jan 9, she was likely contagious early this week even if she was 'feeling better' or somehow got a (false) negative on a rapid test," the said person wrote. "Going out so soon after being sick and not wearing a mask is beyond thoughtless: it's borderline criminal."