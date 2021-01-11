 
 

Grimes Tests Positive for Covid-19, Says She 'Weirdly' Enjoys It

Grimes Tests Positive for Covid-19, Says She 'Weirdly' Enjoys It
Instagram
Celebrity

The 32-year-old girlfriend of Elon Musk reveals she has been diagnosed with coronavirus, only months after she gave birth to her first child with her billionaire boyfriend.

  • Jan 11, 2021

AceShowbiz - New mum Grimes has become the latest musician to test positive for coronavirus.

The star has revealed her diagnosis via social media, admitting she is "weirdly enjoying" the experience.

"Finally got COVID but weirdly enjoying the Dayquil fever dream 2021," she wrote on Instagram.

The singer didn't add any further details about her symptoms, but she did post a screenshot of SZA's "Good Day" cover, adding, "This song is soooo" followed by several emojis.

  See also...

In May, Grimes, real name Claire Boucher, welcomed a son with the world's richest man, Elon Musk, and subsequently revealed he's already a fan of "radical art."

She said, "I've watched Apocalypse Now and stuff with my baby. He's into radical art. Like, he just actually is, and I don't think it's problematic to engage with them on that level."

Meanwhile, Grimes has revealed she is teaming up with the Endel app in a bid to create "a better baby sleeping situation."

"When you have a baby, you're always using white noise machines," she said. "It's much easier to get them to sleep if you train them on some kind of audio situation. And so I was just like, 'Could this be more artistic?' In general, stuff for babies is really just creatively bad. I don't want your first introduction to the world to just be all this aimless c**p."

The couple named the baby X Æ A-XII (pronounced "Ex Ash A Twelve") and later changed it into X AE A-XII on the birth certificate because the law in California, where the baby was born, didn't allow numbers or special signs to be used in official names.

You can share this post!

Arnold Schwarzenegger Compares Capitol Hill Riot by Trump Supporters to Nazi Germany
Related Posts
Grimes Slams Baby Daddy Elon Musk After He Tweets 'Pronouns Suck'

Grimes Slams Baby Daddy Elon Musk After He Tweets 'Pronouns Suck'

Grimes and Elon Musk Change Son's Unusual Name Due to Birth Certificate Complications

Grimes and Elon Musk Change Son's Unusual Name Due to Birth Certificate Complications

Grimes Puts $10 Million Price to Piece of Her Soul She Sells at First Fine Art Show

Grimes Puts $10 Million Price to Piece of Her Soul She Sells at First Fine Art Show

Grimes Reveals Adjustment She Had to Make to Baby Boy's Unique Name

Grimes Reveals Adjustment She Had to Make to Baby Boy's Unique Name

Most Read
Radio Host Alex Jones Admits to Leading Mob Storming Capitol Hill Under Trump's Direction
Celebrity

Radio Host Alex Jones Admits to Leading Mob Storming Capitol Hill Under Trump's Direction

Blueface Baffles Fans for Posting Nudes on Instagram

Blueface Baffles Fans for Posting Nudes on Instagram

Stella Tennant's Family on Her Death by Suicide: She Felt Unable to Go On

Stella Tennant's Family on Her Death by Suicide: She Felt Unable to Go On

Jennifer Lawrence's Alleged 'Wild Boozy Rides' Exposed by Uber Drivers

Jennifer Lawrence's Alleged 'Wild Boozy Rides' Exposed by Uber Drivers

Lucy Lawless Smacks Down Kevin Sorbo for Promoting Antifa Conspiracy Theory

Lucy Lawless Smacks Down Kevin Sorbo for Promoting Antifa Conspiracy Theory

George Clooney Says Capitol Hill Riot Will Put Donald Trump 'Into the Dustbin of History'

George Clooney Says Capitol Hill Riot Will Put Donald Trump 'Into the Dustbin of History'

Bobby Lytes Stays Positive After Lil Nas X Responds to His Flirty Comments: 'I'm Making Progress'

Bobby Lytes Stays Positive After Lil Nas X Responds to His Flirty Comments: 'I'm Making Progress'

Kurtis Blow Shows Off Dance Moves As He Recovers From Heart Transplant Surgery

Kurtis Blow Shows Off Dance Moves As He Recovers From Heart Transplant Surgery

Chrissy Teigen and More Stars Rejoice After Donald Trump Is Permanently Banned on Twitter

Chrissy Teigen and More Stars Rejoice After Donald Trump Is Permanently Banned on Twitter

Kellyanne Conway Irritated by Daughter Claudia Dancing to Trump Diss Track

Kellyanne Conway Irritated by Daughter Claudia Dancing to Trump Diss Track

Report: Jason Sudeikis Believes Olivia Wilde Cheated on Him With New BF Harry Styles

Report: Jason Sudeikis Believes Olivia Wilde Cheated on Him With New BF Harry Styles

Celebrities Accused of Faking Their Accents

Celebrities Accused of Faking Their Accents

Tessa Thompson Got Hit by 'Big Monster Truck' On New Year's Eve

Tessa Thompson Got Hit by 'Big Monster Truck' On New Year's Eve