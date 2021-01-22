 
 

Olivia Jade on YouTube Return After College Bribery Scandal: I Just Want to Do What I Love

The daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli expresses her excitement and touches on her 'Red Table Talk' interview in the first vlog she posts for over a year.

  • Jan 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Olivia Jade Giannulli has finally made her return to YouTube since her parents got involved in the college bribery scandal. Over a year since she posted her last video on the online sharing platform, the daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli shared a brand new vlog and stated, "I just want to do what I love."

The 21-year-old shared her 15-minute clip on Thursday, January 21. "This is so crazy! Welcome back to my YouTube channel," she kicked off her vlog. "I am really excited because obviously I haven't filmed in a really long time and I'm just grateful to be back on YouTube and I'm really excited for you guys to watch this video."

Olivia went on to address her appearance on "Red Table Talk" with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris. "Obviously did my 'Red Table Talk' interview and I think if you have any questions for me or you have anything to say or you're like, 'Why are you back?' you can go watch that interview. I think I kind of disclosed what I felt I needed to say on there," she shared.

In an "editor's note" inserted within the video, the social media personality clarified, "I don't mean to say that in a dismissive way or a pretentious way." She continued explaining, "I think what I was trying to get across was I felt like the thing I wanted to do the most was apologize for so long and I felt like I got to do that at 'Red Table'."

"Although I can't change the past, I can change how I act and what I do going forward," she added. "I just didn't want anybody to take it the wrong way and seem like I'm being like, 'I went on Red Table and now my name's cleared!'... But just for my own mental sanity I don't want to keep rehashing things. I just want to move on and do better and move forward and come back and do what I love, which is YouTube."

Jade's interview on "Red Table Talk" was aired on December 8, 2020. During her appearance, she acknowledged her family made a mistake. "I'm not trying to victimize myself. I don't want pity - I don't deserve pity. We messed up," she said at that time. "I never got to say, 'I'm really sorry that this happened,' or 'I really own that this was a big mess-up on everybody's part,' but I think everybody feels that way in my family right now."

Olivia's parents Lori and Mossimo pleaded guilty to paying $500,000 to help her and sister Isabella Rose Giannulli secure places at the University of Southern California. While her mother has completed her two-month prison sentence, her father is still serving his five-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution, Lompoc. He has been released from solitary confinement after spending almost two months in a single cell to avoid COVID-19 exposure.

