6ix9ine Cleared of Armed Robbery Allegation, But Caught in Altercation

The 'TROLLZ' rapper, who has been laying low lately, was falsely accused of robbing a man, who is seen being punched by a member of the Brooklyn star's crew in a video.

Jan 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tekashi69 a.k.a. 6ix9ine nearly had another run-in with the law. The rapper has been falsely accused of armed robbery by a man, who was apparently involved in an altercation with the star earlier.

Reports surfaced on Tuesday, January 19 that the rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was under investigation by Miami police officer for his possible involvement in the theft. Florida Fox Sports talk show host Andy Slater brought up the news on Twitter, writing, "Rapper Tekashi69 is under investigation by Miami police after being involved in a possible strong-armed robbery, a senior law enforcement official tells me. The incident happened within the past hour."

Hours later, however, Andy retracted the story in a follow-up tweet. "UPDATE: After an investigation, the alleged victim made up most of his story, police sources tell me," he wrote. "The incident, which did involve Tekashi69, took place at a paintball shooting range in Miami. The rapper has been cleared of any wrongdoing."

Meanwhile, footage of the confrontation between 6ix9ine and his accuser surfaced online. It showed the man taunting the "FEFE" hitmaker by calling the former federal informant a "rat." The spat quickly escalated, with someone who appeared to be a member of 6ix9ine's crew punching the man.

The altercation was quickly deescalated by security officers before things got further out of hand. The video also seemed to clear 6ix9ine of any wrongdoing in the incident as he didn't touch the man.

6ix9ine has been laying low following the release of his second and latest studio album "TattleTales", which received underwhelming response. The 24-year-old, who used to be an avid user of Instagram, last updated his feed on September 12.

He, however, couldn't completely stay away for social media as he was caught trolling Lil Durk in December in the comment section of DJ Akademiks' post about the projected first week sales of Durk's album "The Voice". Accusing his longtime rival of using late rapper King Von to boost his album sales, 6ix9ine wrote, "Used Von name for sales. Is NOT blackballed has all industry support. 55k and his man was caught in 4K #KingVon REST IN PISS."