 
 

Drake Postpones New Album as He's Drained by Recovery From Surgery

Drake Postpones New Album as He's Drained by Recovery From Surgery
Instagram
Music

The 'In My Feelings' rapper announces on Instagram Story that his highly-anticipated set 'Certified Lover Boy' isn't coming in January as planned, but assures that it will arrive within this year.

  • Jan 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Drake's fans looking forward to his new album may be disappointed to hear new update from the star. On Wednesday, January 20, the rapper announced on Instagram that his upcoming album "Certified Lover Boy" won't be arriving this month as planned before.

The "Hotline Bling" hitmaker brought the news of the album release delay on his Instagram Story, explaining that the plan was derailed due to his recent surgery. "I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery," so the 34-year-old wrote.

Hinting that his recovery process is going well so far, he added, "I'm blessed to be back on my feet feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won't be dropping in January." The OVO Sound co-founder, however, assured fans that he's working on completing the album within this year. "I'm looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021," he shared.

  See also...

Not much is known about Drake's condition, but the Canadian star posted in October 2020 a picture of his bandaged knee while he's resting in bed. "I actually want to use this post to send love and motivation to anybody else that 2020 let loose on," so he told his online devotees. "Start writing the best bounce back story now."

His rep later confirmed that Drizzy did undergo a knee surgery, though failed to offer up any other information as to how he got injured. Just days prior, he was still able to celebrate his 34th birthday on October 24 with a big party.

Prior to the album release delay, Drake had teased "Certified Lover Boy" with a promo video showing a young boy looking up into a spotlight shining down on him as a hazy instrumental plays. The promo spot also referred to his previous albums and mixtapes like "So Far Gone" (2009), "Take Care" (2011), "Nothing Was the Same" (2013) and "Dark Lane Demo Tapes" (2020).

To serve as the sixth studio album of Drake, the album has boasted a single titled "Laugh Now Cry Later" featuring Lil Durk, which was released in August.

You can share this post!

Amanda Bynes Resurfaces, Debuts New Rap Song 'Diamonds'
Related Posts
Drake Makes History by Breaking Spotify's 50 Billion Streams Record

Drake Makes History by Breaking Spotify's 50 Billion Streams Record

Drake Angered NBA Coach for Showing Late When Hitching a Ride on Team's Plane

Drake Angered NBA Coach for Showing Late When Hitching a Ride on Team's Plane

Drake Expertly Turns Down 'Black Widow' Celina Powell in Viral Text

Drake Expertly Turns Down 'Black Widow' Celina Powell in Viral Text

Drake Sends Fans Into Frenzy After Debuting New Bangs

Drake Sends Fans Into Frenzy After Debuting New Bangs

Most Read
Pearl Jam's Tribute Act Urges Band to Rescind Legal Threats Over Name
Music

Pearl Jam's Tribute Act Urges Band to Rescind Legal Threats Over Name

The New Radicals to Reunite for First Time in Over 20 Years for Joe Biden's Inauguration Parade

The New Radicals to Reunite for First Time in Over 20 Years for Joe Biden's Inauguration Parade

Covid-Positive Singer Chesca to Go Ahead With MLK Day Performance

Covid-Positive Singer Chesca to Go Ahead With MLK Day Performance

Bow Wow Slams Houston Mayor for Singling Him Out Over Packed Houston Concert

Bow Wow Slams Houston Mayor for Singling Him Out Over Packed Houston Concert

Myleene Klass Describes Hear'Say Reunion as Going 'Backwards'

Myleene Klass Describes Hear'Say Reunion as Going 'Backwards'

Van Morrison Plans Legal Action to Challenge Live Music Ban Amid Pandemic

Van Morrison Plans Legal Action to Challenge Live Music Ban Amid Pandemic

Joel and Benji Madden Sell Controlling Stake in Veeps to Live Nation

Joel and Benji Madden Sell Controlling Stake in Veeps to Live Nation

Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard to Perform New Song at Joe Biden's Inauguration Special

Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard to Perform New Song at Joe Biden's Inauguration Special

Jennifer Lopez 'Really Nervous' Ahead of Performance at Joe Biden's Inauguration

Jennifer Lopez 'Really Nervous' Ahead of Performance at Joe Biden's Inauguration

Drake Makes History by Breaking Spotify's 50 Billion Streams Record

Drake Makes History by Breaking Spotify's 50 Billion Streams Record

Lady GaGa, J.Lo, Garth Brooks Get Lauded for Moving Performances at Joe Biden's Inauguration

Lady GaGa, J.Lo, Garth Brooks Get Lauded for Moving Performances at Joe Biden's Inauguration

Jennifer Lopez Catches the Heat for 'Self-Serving' Performance at 2021 Inauguration

Jennifer Lopez Catches the Heat for 'Self-Serving' Performance at 2021 Inauguration

Elton John, Sting and More Slam U.K. Government for Turning Down Post-Brexit Deal

Elton John, Sting and More Slam U.K. Government for Turning Down Post-Brexit Deal