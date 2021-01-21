Drake Postpones New Album as He's Drained by Recovery From Surgery

Instagram Music

The 'In My Feelings' rapper announces on Instagram Story that his highly-anticipated set 'Certified Lover Boy' isn't coming in January as planned, but assures that it will arrive within this year.

AceShowbiz - Drake's fans looking forward to his new album may be disappointed to hear new update from the star. On Wednesday, January 20, the rapper announced on Instagram that his upcoming album "Certified Lover Boy" won't be arriving this month as planned before.

The "Hotline Bling" hitmaker brought the news of the album release delay on his Instagram Story, explaining that the plan was derailed due to his recent surgery. "I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery," so the 34-year-old wrote.

Hinting that his recovery process is going well so far, he added, "I'm blessed to be back on my feet feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won't be dropping in January." The OVO Sound co-founder, however, assured fans that he's working on completing the album within this year. "I'm looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021," he shared.

Not much is known about Drake's condition, but the Canadian star posted in October 2020 a picture of his bandaged knee while he's resting in bed. "I actually want to use this post to send love and motivation to anybody else that 2020 let loose on," so he told his online devotees. "Start writing the best bounce back story now."

His rep later confirmed that Drizzy did undergo a knee surgery, though failed to offer up any other information as to how he got injured. Just days prior, he was still able to celebrate his 34th birthday on October 24 with a big party.

Prior to the album release delay, Drake had teased "Certified Lover Boy" with a promo video showing a young boy looking up into a spotlight shining down on him as a hazy instrumental plays. The promo spot also referred to his previous albums and mixtapes like "So Far Gone" (2009), "Take Care" (2011), "Nothing Was the Same" (2013) and "Dark Lane Demo Tapes" (2020).

To serve as the sixth studio album of Drake, the album has boasted a single titled "Laugh Now Cry Later" featuring Lil Durk, which was released in August.