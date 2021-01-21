 
 

Arnold Schwarzenegger Makes 'Terminator' Reference After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine

Arnold Schwarzenegger Makes 'Terminator' Reference After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine
WENN/Instar
Celebrity

At 73 years old, the Hollywood star and former governor of California becomes the latest public figure following Martha Stewart and Steve Martin to have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

  • Jan 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Arnold Schwarzenegger has his own unique way to encourage fellow Americans to get COVID-19 vaccine. Having received his own jab from inside his SUV at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the Hollywood star and former governor of California urged others by making a reference to his famous line from "Terminator".

Making use of Twitter on Wednesday, January 20, the 73-year-old shared a video that documented him getting the injection. "Put that needle down!" he lightheartedly joked with the administering nurse when receiving his jab. Afterward, he said to the camera, "I just got my vaccine. I recommend it to anyone and everyone."

Arnold went on to quote his character's statement in "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" as he stated, "Come with me if you want to live." In the caption of the clip, he penned, "Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you're eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine. Come with me if you want to live!"

The former husband of Maria Shriver added another tweet to thank Mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, for checking on him. "Thanks for checking me in at @Dodgers Stadium, @MayorOfLA! What a crazy surprise," he raved.

  See also...

=Arnold Schwarzenegger's Tweet

Arnold Schwarzenegger received COVID-19 vaccine.

Arnold was the latest public figure to have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. Martha Stewart, Steve Martin and Joan Collins had also gotten their dose of the vaccine. "Today" show weather forecast Al Roker also received his first dose of Pfizer on Tuesday, January 19 at New York's Lenox Hill Hospital.

Recounting the challenges he faced when setting the appointment, Al shared with co-hosts Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daly, "All weekend long, I went on the New York state Health dot Gov website and kept logging in and adding in my information, kept logging in, and logging in."

"I kept hitting refresh, refresh, refresh on the browser and finally got in," he said of the city's health website on the day of his live vaccination. "They put up a certain number of appointments each day and then luck of the draw, so you have to keep going in… I lucked out."

You can share this post!

Kylie Jenner Fires Back at Trolls Mocking Her Shower's Bad Water Pressure

'Worst Cooks in America' Winner and Husband Arrested for Murder of 3-Year-Old Foster Child
Related Posts
Arnold Schwarzenegger Compares Capitol Hill Riot by Trump Supporters to Nazi Germany

Arnold Schwarzenegger Compares Capitol Hill Riot by Trump Supporters to Nazi Germany

Arnold Schwarzenegger Caught Off Guard by Daughter Katherine's Decision to Marry Chris Pratt

Arnold Schwarzenegger Caught Off Guard by Daughter Katherine's Decision to Marry Chris Pratt

Arnold Schwarzenegger Reunites With 'Kindergarten Cop' Co-Stars, Plans to Invite Them to His House

Arnold Schwarzenegger Reunites With 'Kindergarten Cop' Co-Stars, Plans to Invite Them to His House

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Son Hit With Lawsuit Over Car Accident

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Son Hit With Lawsuit Over Car Accident

Most Read
Wendy Williams Threatens to Expose Brother After He Claims She Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral
Celebrity

Wendy Williams Threatens to Expose Brother After He Claims She Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral

'Growing Up' Star Kiyomi Leslie Pregnant With NFL Star Justin Hardy's Son

'Growing Up' Star Kiyomi Leslie Pregnant With NFL Star Justin Hardy's Son

Bhad Bhabie Dragged After Debunking Existence of White Privilege

Bhad Bhabie Dragged After Debunking Existence of White Privilege

Bhad Bhabie Rants Against 'Traumatizing' Bullying After Criticized Over Unrecognizable Appearance

Bhad Bhabie Rants Against 'Traumatizing' Bullying After Criticized Over Unrecognizable Appearance

Jason Cope of The Steel Woods Dies at 42

Jason Cope of The Steel Woods Dies at 42

King Von's Sister Denies Dating the Late Rapper After Old Tweets Resurface

King Von's Sister Denies Dating the Late Rapper After Old Tweets Resurface

Skai Jackson Shares Cryptic Messages After Julez Smith Accuses Her of Cheating

Skai Jackson Shares Cryptic Messages After Julez Smith Accuses Her of Cheating

Stephanie Seymour's 24-Year-Old Son Passed Away After Accidental Overdose of Prescription Drugs

Stephanie Seymour's 24-Year-Old Son Passed Away After Accidental Overdose of Prescription Drugs

Pics: Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan All Over Each Other on Romantic St. Barts Vacation

Pics: Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan All Over Each Other on Romantic St. Barts Vacation

Cody Simpson Blames Cold Weather for His 'Shrinky Dink'

Cody Simpson Blames Cold Weather for His 'Shrinky Dink'

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex BFF Kelsey Nicole Under Fire for Supporting Rival Erica Banks

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex BFF Kelsey Nicole Under Fire for Supporting Rival Erica Banks

Katy Perry Shows Off 'Mama' Status With a Hat in Rare Outing

Katy Perry Shows Off 'Mama' Status With a Hat in Rare Outing

Male TikTok Star Slammed for Alluding to Have Fling With Michael B. Jordan

Male TikTok Star Slammed for Alluding to Have Fling With Michael B. Jordan