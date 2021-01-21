Arnold Schwarzenegger Makes 'Terminator' Reference After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine

WENN/Instar Celebrity

At 73 years old, the Hollywood star and former governor of California becomes the latest public figure following Martha Stewart and Steve Martin to have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Jan 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Arnold Schwarzenegger has his own unique way to encourage fellow Americans to get COVID-19 vaccine. Having received his own jab from inside his SUV at the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the Hollywood star and former governor of California urged others by making a reference to his famous line from "Terminator".

Making use of Twitter on Wednesday, January 20, the 73-year-old shared a video that documented him getting the injection. "Put that needle down!" he lightheartedly joked with the administering nurse when receiving his jab. Afterward, he said to the camera, "I just got my vaccine. I recommend it to anyone and everyone."

Arnold went on to quote his character's statement in "Terminator 2: Judgment Day" as he stated, "Come with me if you want to live." In the caption of the clip, he penned, "Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you're eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine. Come with me if you want to live!"

The former husband of Maria Shriver added another tweet to thank Mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, for checking on him. "Thanks for checking me in at @Dodgers Stadium, @MayorOfLA! What a crazy surprise," he raved.

Arnold Schwarzenegger received COVID-19 vaccine.

Arnold was the latest public figure to have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. Martha Stewart, Steve Martin and Joan Collins had also gotten their dose of the vaccine. "Today" show weather forecast Al Roker also received his first dose of Pfizer on Tuesday, January 19 at New York's Lenox Hill Hospital.

Recounting the challenges he faced when setting the appointment, Al shared with co-hosts Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daly, "All weekend long, I went on the New York state Health dot Gov website and kept logging in and adding in my information, kept logging in, and logging in."

"I kept hitting refresh, refresh, refresh on the browser and finally got in," he said of the city's health website on the day of his live vaccination. "They put up a certain number of appointments each day and then luck of the draw, so you have to keep going in… I lucked out."