Kylie Jenner Fires Back at Trolls Mocking Her Shower's Bad Water Pressure

Earlier this week, Internet users poked fun at the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star after she posted a video of her luxurious shower which was adorned with pink marble.

  • Jan 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner has set the record straight. The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star took to Instagram Story to clap back at Internet trolls who mocked her luxury shower, which many thought was at her mansion, for its alleged bad water pressure.

On Wednesday, January 20, Kylie shared some videos on the platform, showing off her multi-million dollar L.A. mansion. "I keep seeing on the internet my f**king shower," Kylie said in a clip featuring her massive shower which has a silver hardware and high-end technology.

"If you don't know what I'm talking about, I posted a video of my shower at my headquarters, my [Kylie Cosmetics] offices, which I love," she said, clarifying that the pink-themed shower featured in the previously-shared clip was actually located at her Kylie Cosmetics headquarters in L.A. "I think it's an amazing shower, I have no problem with it, but everyone seems to find my water pressure very concerning."

"So, this is really my shower at my house… This is my everyday shower it's amazing," the mom of one continued. She then demonstrated how she set the temperature to 102 degrees Fahrenheit which was her favorite. "Thank you everyone for your concern," she said sarcastically, before adding, "Happy I don't even know what day it is!"

Earlier this week, Internet users poked fun at Kylie after she posted a video of her luxurious shower which was adorned with pink marble. As she didn't offer details at the time, most people thought that the video was taken from her $36 million mansion in Holmby Hills. "I loved the walls and how big it was but the pressure was NOT it. And I would prefer a different shower head ... like a I need more water lol DROWN me please," one person commented.

"Why is nobody talking about how shite Kylie Jenner's shower is? The water pressure AND the size of the shower head. Someone get that gal a plumber pronto," another troll tweeted.

