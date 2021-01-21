Ginger Gonzaga Added to 'She-Hulk' Series

Instagram TV

The 'Kidding' actress has secured a major role in the upcoming Marvel series about Bruce Banner's cousin who becomes all-powerful following an emergency blood transfusion from her relative.

AceShowbiz - Jim Carrey's ex, Ginger Gonzaga, has landed a major role in the upcoming "She-Hulk" series.

The "Kidding" star has signed on to join Tatiana Maslany in the upcoming Disney+ series. She'll play the best friend of Maslany's attorney character, Jennifer Walters - Bruce Banner/The Hulk's cousin.

"Avengers" star Mark Ruffalo will reprise his role as Banner and The Hulk and Tim Roth will be back as The Abomination for "She-Hulk", which will be directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia.

"She-Hulk" is just one of the many web TV series in development at the Mouse House streaming service following the conclusion of Phase Three of Marvel Cinematic Universe. Phase Three started with "Captain America: Civil War" in 2016 and ended with "Spider-Man: Far From Home" in 2019.

The other projects include "WandaVision" starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, "Loki" starring Tom Hiddleston, "What If…?" starring Jeffrey Wright, "Ms. Marvel" starring Iman Vellani, "Moon Knight" with Oscar Isaac attached to play the lead role and Ethan Hawke to portray the main baddie, and "Hawkeye" with Jeremy Renner set to return as the titular character and Hailee Steinfeld added in the supporting role.

Meanwhile, the next Marvel big screen projects include "Black Panther 2", "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3", "Captain Marvel 2", "Black Widow", "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings", "The Eternals", "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness", "Thor: Love and Thunder", and a "Spider-Man: Far From Home" sequel.