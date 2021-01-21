 
 

Paula Abdul Takes a Dig at Michael Bolton Over His Babysitting Skills

Paula Abdul Takes a Dig at Michael Bolton Over His Babysitting Skills
WENN
Celebrity

The former 'American Idol' judge describes the 'When a Man Loves a Woman' hitmaker as 'the worst babysitter,' claiming that 'all he cared about was music.'

  • Jan 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Singer/dancer Paula Abdul has slammed Michael Bolton's childcare skills, insisting he was the worst babysitter when she was a kid.

The "Straight Up" hitmaker's big sister was close with the singer/songwriter when he was still trying to find his way in the music business, so when she needed someone to watch Paula, she called on her pal.

"My older sister, Wendy, was really good friends with Michael," the former "American Idol" judge tells Kelly Clarkson on her U.S. daytime talk show.

"His name was Michael Bolotin... and he was an aspiring singer/songwriter from Connecticut. He used to come out (to Los Angeles) in the summers. He had his girlfriend, who ended up being his wife later on, Maureen."

"We were all together and I would be in my Brownie uniform and no one wanted to babysit and we'd make Michael (do it). Michael would have to babysit."

  See also...

But she wouldn't recommend the "When a Man Loves a Woman" hitmaker, "He was the worst babysitter, because all he cared about was music."

Back in 2011, Paula Abdul explained to Jimmy Kimmel why Michael Bolton was a bad babysitter, "I used to get so p**sed off when he'd babysit me because... he'd never help me do my homework; he would only wanna just jam with the rest of the musicians in the building that I lived in."

She even deliberately hurt herself to get his attention, "He went out, I knew he wouldn't be coming back for a while so I ran on my knees on the couch and there was a pencil sticking up in the cushion and I ran over the pencil... It jammed in my leg and he had to take me to hospital. I still have the scar in my knee... And he was so disinterested. He didn't care."

Michael said in response, "You're gonna get me in trouble. I'm like the bad babysitter. It was not my job; it was somebody else's responsibility. I'm a musician."

You can share this post!

Tom Holland Circling Willy Wonka Role in 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' Prequel

Mindy Kaling Very Careful in Choosing Name for Daughter as the Star Hates Her Own Name
Related Posts
Paula Abdul Looks Back at Time She Caught Keanu Reeves in His Underwear

Paula Abdul Looks Back at Time She Caught Keanu Reeves in His Underwear

Paula Abdul Denies Mistaking Nicole Scherzinger for Shakira

Paula Abdul Denies Mistaking Nicole Scherzinger for Shakira

Paula Abdul: I Helped Transform Val Kilmer Into Jim Morrison for 'The Doors'

Paula Abdul: I Helped Transform Val Kilmer Into Jim Morrison for 'The Doors'

Paula Abdul Recalls Stumbling Upon Keanu Reeves Playing Air Guitar in His Underwear

Paula Abdul Recalls Stumbling Upon Keanu Reeves Playing Air Guitar in His Underwear

Most Read
Wendy Williams Allegedly Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral While Ex Kevin Hunter Did
Celebrity

Wendy Williams Allegedly Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral While Ex Kevin Hunter Did

Wendy Williams Threatens to Expose Brother After He Claims She Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral

Wendy Williams Threatens to Expose Brother After He Claims She Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral

'Growing Up' Star Kiyomi Leslie Pregnant With NFL Star Justin Hardy's Son

'Growing Up' Star Kiyomi Leslie Pregnant With NFL Star Justin Hardy's Son

Dr. Dre Goes All Black When Returning to Studio One Day After Hospital Release

Dr. Dre Goes All Black When Returning to Studio One Day After Hospital Release

King Von's Sister Claims He's Always Single After Confirming Kris Summers Romance

King Von's Sister Claims He's Always Single After Confirming Kris Summers Romance

Bhad Bhabie Dragged After Debunking Existence of White Privilege

Bhad Bhabie Dragged After Debunking Existence of White Privilege

Bhad Bhabie Rants Against 'Traumatizing' Bullying After Criticized Over Unrecognizable Appearance

Bhad Bhabie Rants Against 'Traumatizing' Bullying After Criticized Over Unrecognizable Appearance

Jason Cope of The Steel Woods Dies at 42

Jason Cope of The Steel Woods Dies at 42

Justin Timberlake Reveals Name of Second Son With Jessica Biel, Months After Quietly Welcoming Him

Justin Timberlake Reveals Name of Second Son With Jessica Biel, Months After Quietly Welcoming Him

King Von's Sister Denies Dating the Late Rapper After Old Tweets Resurface

King Von's Sister Denies Dating the Late Rapper After Old Tweets Resurface

Skai Jackson Shares Cryptic Messages After Julez Smith Accuses Her of Cheating

Skai Jackson Shares Cryptic Messages After Julez Smith Accuses Her of Cheating

Stephanie Seymour's 24-Year-Old Son Passed Away After Accidental Overdose of Prescription Drugs

Stephanie Seymour's 24-Year-Old Son Passed Away After Accidental Overdose of Prescription Drugs

Pics: Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan All Over Each Other on Romantic St. Barts Vacation

Pics: Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan All Over Each Other on Romantic St. Barts Vacation