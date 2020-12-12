 
 

Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth Officially Added to 'She-Hulk' TV Series

Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth Officially Added to 'She-Hulk' TV Series
The 'Avengers' actor who plays the male Hulk is set to join the upcoming Tatiana Maslany-fronted superhero series along with the star who previously starred in 2008's 'The Incredible Hulk'.

  Dec 12, 2020

AceShowbiz - Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth are to join Tatiana Maslany in the upcoming Disney+ series "She-Hulk".

Kevin Feige confirmed the news at Disney Investor Day on Thursday (10Dec20), with Ruffalo set to reprise his "The Avengers" role of The Hulk while "Tin Star" actor Roth will bring back The Abomination - who he starred as in 2008 film "The Incredible Hulk" - and featured Edward Norton in the titular role.

"She-Hulk", aka Jennifer Walters, was comic book legend Stan Lee's last co-creation. She's the cousin of Bruce Banner, aka The Hulk, who becomes all-powerful following an emergency blood transfusion from her relative.

Kat Coiro and Anu Valia will be in charge of directing, with Jessica Gao serving as head writer.

"She-Hulk" is just one of the many web TV series in development at the Mouse House streaming service following the conclusion of Phase Three of Marvel Cinematic Universe which started with "Captain America: Civil War" in 2016 and ended with "Spider-Man: Far From Home" in 2019.

The other projects include "WandaVision" starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, "Loki" starring Tom Hiddleston, "What If…?" starring Jeffrey Wright, "Ms. Marvel" starring Iman Vellani, "Moon Knight" with Oscar Isaac attached to play the lead role, and "Hawkeye" with Jeremy Renner set to return as the titular character.

Meanwhile, the next Marvel big screen projects include "Black Panther 2", "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3", "Captain Marvel 2", "Black Widow", "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings", "The Eternals", "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness", "Thor: Love and Thunder", and a "Spider-Man: Far From Home" sequel.

