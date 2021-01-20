 
 

Clare Crawley Is 'Completely Devastated' After Dale Moss 'Broke It Off' With Her

Clare Crawley Is 'Completely Devastated' After Dale Moss 'Broke It Off' With Her
Instagram
Celebrity

The former football player announced on Tuesday, January 19 on his Instagram page that he and his fiancee Clare, whom he met on 'The Bachelorette', were no longer romantically together.

  • Jan 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Clare Crawley reportedly is trying her best to stay positive after her failed relationship with Dale Moss. According to E! News, the former "The Bachelorette" star is "trying to focus on herself right now but is completely devastated."

The insider claimed that it was Dale who officially "broke it off" with Clare, noting that he realized that he wasn't ready to be committed to her just like what she was asking for. "Clare and Dale were taking time apart and we're working it out, but it led to a definite split," the source shared.

"Dale felt that he is not ready for marriage and was not ready to move to Sacramento for Clare. They were making a lot of plans that Dale could not commit to," the insider added. Dale, however, didn't feel right" about the direction their relationship was going and decided to "follow his heart" which led to the split. "They are in different places in life right now," the insider added.

  See also...

Dale announced on Tuesday, January 19 on his Instagram page that he and his fiancee Clare were no longer romantically together. "I wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time," he said in a statement.

The former football player went on to say, "We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself - something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another. Please respect our privacy as we work through this together."

Clare and Dale met for the first time in her season of "The Bachelorette". Clare was easily convinced that Dale was someone he would spend the rest of her life with, to the point she made an unprecedented move by leaving the show after only five episodes. Even though Dale appeared to be hesitant at first, he then proposed to the 39-year-old on the show.

You can share this post!

Wendy Williams Refuses to Meet Ex Kevin Hunter's Lovechild

Machine Gun Kelly Explains Absence From Social Media: I've Been in a 'F**ked Up Place'
Related Posts
'Bachelorette' Alum Spencer Robertson Publicly Hits on Clare Crawley After Dale Moss Split

'Bachelorette' Alum Spencer Robertson Publicly Hits on Clare Crawley After Dale Moss Split

'Bachelorette' Star Clare Hits Back at Hater Calling Her Whirlwind Romance With Dale Moss 'Brutal'

'Bachelorette' Star Clare Hits Back at Hater Calling Her Whirlwind Romance With Dale Moss 'Brutal'

Clare Crawley Debuts Engagement Ring After Dale Moss Proposal on 'Bachelorette'

Clare Crawley Debuts Engagement Ring After Dale Moss Proposal on 'Bachelorette'

Clare Crawley Receives Apology From Fan Claiming She Went to Prom With Her Husband

Clare Crawley Receives Apology From Fan Claiming She Went to Prom With Her Husband

Most Read
Skai Jackson's Alleged Private Video Leaks as Solange Knowles' Son Accuses Her of Cheating
Celebrity

Skai Jackson's Alleged Private Video Leaks as Solange Knowles' Son Accuses Her of Cheating

Wendy Williams Allegedly Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral While Ex Kevin Hunter Did

Wendy Williams Allegedly Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral While Ex Kevin Hunter Did

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Step Out for First Time With Adorable Daughter Janie

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Step Out for First Time With Adorable Daughter Janie

Wendy Williams Threatens to Expose Brother After He Claims She Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral

Wendy Williams Threatens to Expose Brother After He Claims She Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral

Dr. Dre Goes All Black When Returning to Studio One Day After Hospital Release

Dr. Dre Goes All Black When Returning to Studio One Day After Hospital Release

'Growing Up' Star Kiyomi Leslie Pregnant With NFL Star Justin Hardy's Son

'Growing Up' Star Kiyomi Leslie Pregnant With NFL Star Justin Hardy's Son

King Von's Sister Claims He's Always Single After Confirming Kris Summers Romance

King Von's Sister Claims He's Always Single After Confirming Kris Summers Romance

Bhad Bhabie Dragged After Debunking Existence of White Privilege

Bhad Bhabie Dragged After Debunking Existence of White Privilege

Justin Timberlake Reveals Name of Second Son With Jessica Biel, Months After Quietly Welcoming Him

Justin Timberlake Reveals Name of Second Son With Jessica Biel, Months After Quietly Welcoming Him

Jason Cope of The Steel Woods Dies at 42

Jason Cope of The Steel Woods Dies at 42

Skai Jackson Shares Cryptic Messages After Julez Smith Accuses Her of Cheating

Skai Jackson Shares Cryptic Messages After Julez Smith Accuses Her of Cheating

Stephanie Seymour's 24-Year-Old Son Passed Away After Accidental Overdose of Prescription Drugs

Stephanie Seymour's 24-Year-Old Son Passed Away After Accidental Overdose of Prescription Drugs

King Von's Sister Denies Dating the Late Rapper After Old Tweets Resurface

King Von's Sister Denies Dating the Late Rapper After Old Tweets Resurface