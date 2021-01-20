Doja Cat Leaves TikTok Due to Gaslighting Comments

Instagram Celebrity

Jan 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - TikTok is no longer fun for Doja Cat. The "Say So" singer shared with her Twitter followers that she didn't find the making contents for the video-sharing platform enjoyable anymore because of some comments she received there.

The "Best Friend" musician tweeted on Tuesday, January 19, "I'm not comfortable making TikToks anymore." She went on saying, "I feel like something is wrong with me. Y'all got me."

The tweet gained reaction from her fans. "im sorry that there r people in the world who think spreading hate and leaving rude comments on posts is ok. i'm sorry that u even gotta see that, it's messed up but we love u," one of them wrote to the singer.

In response to the loving message, Doja explained, "they're not even being hateful they’re just unintentionally gaslighting and i’m deada** not fit to just take the joke cuz i've actually struggled w s**t before." She went on to say, "i have a lot of fear in me so it just adds up in the end when i read that kind of s**t."

In a separate tweet, Doja added, "it's really my dumba** fault cuz i put myself out there to be made fun of anyway but it's just reached a point for me personally so i'm done w the funny s**t. y'all can make fun of my music n my performances cuz those not meant to be a joke and ill feel better about that."

The TikTok drama aside, Doja has been making headlines in the past few days due to Azealia Banks' comments on her. The outspoken rapper made fat-shaming remarks about both Doja and fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion, saying, "These girls are f**king overweight and drunk and you all know it. Quit the bulls**t. How can you Rap about sex and genuinely not be sexy. Lol. Like we get it. You like to f**k men for money, get drunk and overeat. Give me a break for f**ks sake."