Dale Moss Claims Clare Crawley Split Is 'Healthiest Decision' for Both of Them
The estranged couple, who got engaged in season 16 of 'The Bachelorette', has reportedly 'been fighting a lot recently' due to 'disagreement over lifestyle preferences.'

  • Jan 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dale Moss is back on the single market again. Confirming reports that he has called it quits with his fiancee Clare Crawley, "The Bachelorette" alum claimed that their separation is the "healthiest decision" for both of them.

The 32-year-old announced the split via Instagram on Tuesday, January 19. "I wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways. We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time," he began his message.

"We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself - something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another," the former football player continued. "Please respect our privacy as we work through this together."

While Dale did not detail the cause of his split from Clare, a source told E! News that the two of them "have been fighting a lot recently." The source added, "They are mainly in disagreement over lifestyle preferences. Dale wants to be in a lively city and focus on his career, and Clare is rooted in Sacramento to help care for her mom. It's been very tense recently between them."

The insider further stated that although Dale cared about Clare, he felt like "he's rushing into something he's unsure about." The insider went on, "They are both still getting to know each other and figuring it all out... They've decided to take some time apart for now... They are still figuring out the logistics of their relationship and if they will stay together."

Also offering details about Dale and Clare's split was Us Weekly. "[They] did not agree on a lot of things in the long run when they sat down and really discussed the future of their relationship. They had been fighting a lot as of late," the outlet quoted a source as saying. "[She] started many of the arguments, and [he] would try not to rock the boat too much, but it all became too much for the both of them. They finally realized that perhaps they did move too quickly after all."

Dale and Clare met in season 16 of "The Bachelorette". They got engaged in early November 2020 after only five episodes. They exited the show after a quick engagement. Tayshia Adams has since taken over the season.

Clare has yet to address the breakup.

