Clare Crawley Debuts Engagement Ring After Dale Moss Proposal on 'Bachelorette'

AceShowbiz - Now that the cat is out of the bag, Clare Crawley is not shying away from showing off her engagement ring from Dale Moss. Not long before "The Bachelorette" aired its new episode on November 5, the 39-year-old star was seen sporting a massive diamond engagement ring while shopping in her hometown of Sacramento, California.

During the outing, Clare was seen donning a broken white crop-top hoodie, a black face mask and a pair of black leggings. The blonde beauty had a drink in one of her hands. Meanwhile, she pushed a cart with the other hand, which featured the gorgeous ring from Neil Lane. The stunning ring has a rectangular stone with diamonds around the band.

Following the episode, Clare confirmed their engagement on her Instagram account. "It's official!! Love wins!!!! I love you," she wrote alongside a picture of her and Dale. Dale, meanwhile, took to his Instagram account to gush over her fiancee. Sharing on the photo-sharing platform a couple of pictures from their proposal, Dale wrote in the caption, "Never a point I won't show up for you."

The official account for "The Bachelorette" reacted to the sweet post, writing in the comment section, "OBSESSED." Former "The Bachelor" star Vanessa Grimaldi also chimed in, "YESSSSSSSS." Host Chris Harrison also showed support for the new couple, commenting, "Congrats!!! All my love and support."

Clare made history that night by being engaged to one of her suitors after only five episodes and breaking up with the remaining 16 men. "When you got here, it was like electricity for me because I knew that I had just met my husband. You embodied everything that I want in a man," she told Dale in the episode. "I'm just so in love with the man that you are."

"I'm so appreciative of you," Dale told Clare when he proposed to her. "The best is yet to come. I'm not going anywhere and I want to make you happy each and every day. With that being said -- I'm going to do it." Clare then responded, "Put that ring on my finger, I've waited a lot of years for this."

While that was unprecedented in the show's history, Chris revealed that he wasn't disappointed in Clare. "I'm not mad at Clare, none of this is a bad thing. If Clare's falling for somebody, and that's where this goes, then great... That should be a good thing. There shouldn't be a negative to this," he explained to Entertainment Tonight.

Now that Clare is happily engaged to Dale, Tayshia Adams has been tapped to take over the show. "[Tayshia] was always a fan favorite, she was always a favorite of the producers, and so she was always on the top of our list," Chris raved. "Clearly we went with Clare, and that was a great choice, because she's done a phenomenal job at falling in love. But if things take a turn, then we may have to make a turn as well, and make a change."