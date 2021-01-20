Wendy Williams Insists She Attended Her Mom's Funeral

BET Celebrity

The 56-year-old TV show host also reveals that her brother Tommy Williams started a fist fight with a younger family member during the funeral for their mom Shirley Williams.

Jan 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams has offered more details about her drama with brother Tommy Williams over their late mother Shirley Williams' funeral. In a new episode of her talk show "The Wendy Williams Show", the TV host denied Tommy's claims that she didn't attend their mom's funeral following her death late last year.

"Tommy, you know I was at Mommy's service and you know she looked beautiful in her casket," she told her brother. Later, Wendy revealed that Tommy started a fist fight with a younger family member during the funeral, saying, "And you know that you fist fought a loving member of our family [who is] half your age."

She went on detailing, "You started a fight over an open casket right there with my mother. Thank God we were at a civilized funeral home and the men of the funeral home blocked so Mommy wouldn't fall out and there'd be a catastrophe. You should know better at 53!"

Wendy also shared that her ex-husband Kevin Hunter was also among those who tried to stop the fight. The 56-year-old recalled, "[Kevin] walked up to the front and separated my brother and this young family member, who was very confused being a young man. And he moved it all out there to the lobby."

The new details arrive after Wendy threatened to expose Tommy, warning him in the Monday, January 18 episode of her show., "You better stop talking the way you're talking, because now it's dripping into my comment page. I wasn't searching for Tommy. I was simply looking about how people felt about last week's shows, or the dresses, or the guests we had on, we do a nice production here."

Accusing her brother of "pegging me to be a person I'm not," Wendy then warned Tommy, "Honey, you don't want me to start pegging you to be the person that you are, with full-blown receipts. I could fill the audience with receipts, with the leftovers all the way around the block…."

Tommy previously alleged that Wendy skipped out the funeral process of their mother, who passed away in December 2020. "I don't understand how a person cannot go to a funeral and hold up the one person or the family member that you do have, the parent that you do have left, and just move on," he claimed during an Instagram Live session earlier this week. While Tommy didn't explain why Wendy wasn't at the funeral, he mentioned that Wendy's ex-husband Kevin Hunter came to support.