 
 

Stephanie Seymour's 24-Year-Old Son Passed Away After Accidental Overdose of Prescription Drugs

Stephanie Seymour's 24-Year-Old Son Passed Away After Accidental Overdose of Prescription Drugs
WENN/Lia Toby/Avalon
Celebrity

In a statement released by his grieving family, socialite Harry Brant was described as 'a creative, loving and powerful soul that brought light into so many people's hearts.'

  • Jan 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Socialite Harry Brant, the son of Stephanie Seymour and billionaire Peter Brant, has died aged 24 after an accidental overdose of prescription drugs.

Brant's family told the New York Times that his tragic death occurred after a long struggle with addiction.

"We will forever be saddened that his life was cut short by this devastating disease," they said in a statement. "He achieved a lot in his 24 years, but we will never get the chance to see how much more Harry could have done."

  See also...

"Harry was not just our son. He was also a wonderful brother, loving grandson, favorite uncle and a caring friend. He was a creative, loving and powerful soul that brought light into so many people's hearts. He was truly a beautiful person inside and out."

As well as being a regular fixture on the red carpet, Harry was a successful model - appearing in campaigns for Balmain and in Italian Vogue magazine. He also released a unisex make-up line with his brother Peter Brant Jr. for MAC.

He told W Magazine during the launch, "I really think that once you leave high school, you realize that being normal is something that people want to shy away from, and the more true you are to yourself and the more individual you are, the more people are inherently attracted to you."

As well as Peter Jr., Harry is survived by a younger sister, an older half brother from Seymour's previous marriage and four half siblings from his father's previous marriage.

You can share this post!

Ana de Armas Cutout Thrown in Dumpster Outside Ben Affleck's Home Amid Split Reports

Report: Melania Trump Refuses to Give Dr. Jill Biden a White House Tour
Most Read
Skai Jackson's Alleged Private Video Leaks as Solange Knowles' Son Accuses Her of Cheating
Celebrity

Skai Jackson's Alleged Private Video Leaks as Solange Knowles' Son Accuses Her of Cheating

Wendy Williams Allegedly Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral While Ex Kevin Hunter Did

Wendy Williams Allegedly Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral While Ex Kevin Hunter Did

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Step Out for First Time With Adorable Daughter Janie

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Step Out for First Time With Adorable Daughter Janie

Dr. Dre Goes All Black When Returning to Studio One Day After Hospital Release

Dr. Dre Goes All Black When Returning to Studio One Day After Hospital Release

Jamie Lynn Spears Kills Family Cats With Her Tesla, Blames It on Car Being 'So Quiet'

Jamie Lynn Spears Kills Family Cats With Her Tesla, Blames It on Car Being 'So Quiet'

'Growing Up' Star Kiyomi Leslie Pregnant With NFL Star Justin Hardy's Son

'Growing Up' Star Kiyomi Leslie Pregnant With NFL Star Justin Hardy's Son

Plies Gives Signature Gold Grill Backyard Burial After Getting Real Teeth Fixed

Plies Gives Signature Gold Grill Backyard Burial After Getting Real Teeth Fixed

Wendy Williams Threatens to Expose Brother After He Claims She Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral

Wendy Williams Threatens to Expose Brother After He Claims She Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral

King Von's Sister Claims He's Always Single After Confirming Kris Summers Romance

King Von's Sister Claims He's Always Single After Confirming Kris Summers Romance

Justin Timberlake Reveals Name of Second Son With Jessica Biel, Months After Quietly Welcoming Him

Justin Timberlake Reveals Name of Second Son With Jessica Biel, Months After Quietly Welcoming Him

TikTok Star Bella Poarch Reacts to Rumors About Her Making Sex Tape With Tyga

TikTok Star Bella Poarch Reacts to Rumors About Her Making Sex Tape With Tyga

YFN Lucci's GF Reginae Carter Relays His Message After He's Denied Bond: He'll Be Home Soon

YFN Lucci's GF Reginae Carter Relays His Message After He's Denied Bond: He'll Be Home Soon

Rod Stewart Admits to Being 'a Bit Spiteful' Towards Elton John and Regrets It

Rod Stewart Admits to Being 'a Bit Spiteful' Towards Elton John and Regrets It