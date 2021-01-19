Gwyneth Paltrow's Vagina-Scented Candle Explodes in Woman's Home

Instagram Celebrity

Media consultant Jody Thompson recalls the incident involving the Goop product in her Kilburn, North London house, calling it 'scary' and 'funny' at the same time.

AceShowbiz - Something might have gone wrong with Gwyneth Paltrow's popular Goop vagina-scented candle. According to a report by The Sun, the product, which is called "This Smells Like My Vagina", exploded in a woman's house in the U.K.

"The candle exploded and emitted huge flames, with bits flying everywhere," media consultant Jody Thompson recalled the incident in her Kilburn, North London house to the outlet. She went on adding, "I've never seen anything like it."

The 50-year-old continued detailing, "The whole thing was ablaze and it was too hot to touch. There was an inferno in the room." She shared that she and her partner David Snow "eventually got it under control and threw it out the front door. It could have burned the place down. It was scary at the time, but funny looking back that Gwyneth's vagina candle exploded in my living room."

Back in 2020, Gwyneth made headlines after launching the unique candle. The description of the candle on the Goop website reads, "This candle started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and GP-the two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, 'Uhhh..this smells like a vagina'--but evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent."

The scent of the candle included scents of "geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed." "This Smells Like My Vagina" is not the only candles with such unique names. Goop also sells products called "This Smells Like My Orgasm" and "This Smells Like My Prenup".

During a June 2020 appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", the ex-wife of Chris Martin called the orgasm-scented candle, which notes include tart grapefruit, neroli and ripe cassis berries blended with gunpowder tea and Turkish rose, "sexy, surprising, and wildly addictive." She also joked to host Jimmy Fallon, "We have a new one that might be more for you to give to your wife!"