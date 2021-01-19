Armie Hammer Issues Apology for Calling Woman 'Miss Cayman' in Leaked Video

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Armie Hammer has issued an apology after a video from his private Instagram account was leaked. In an audio statement that was released to the Cayman Compass on Sunday, January 17, the "Call Me by Your Name" actor admitted that he incorrectly referred an unnamed woman as "Miss Cayman" in the video.

"I would like to clarify that the person in my video, which was stolen from my private Instagram, is not Miss Cayman," Armie told the publication. "I am genuinely sorry for any confusion my foolish attempt at humor may have caused."

"My deep sympathies to Miss Cayman, who I don't know, and to the entire organization as I had no intentions of implying she was actually Miss Cayman," he went on saying.

In the said clip, the brunette woman was seen wearing black lingerie while resting on all fours on top of the actor's hotel bed, flaunting her reddened butt. "Well… my ex (for a very good reason) wife is refusing to come back to america with my children. So I have to go back to Cayman… which sucks," so the actor wrote in the caption "Except there are a few silver linings. Like f***ing Ms. Cayman again while I'm down there."

The Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee quickly denied that the woman in the video was a member of their organization. "The Committee is very disturbed by the video and would like to confirm that the woman is not the reigning Miss Cayman Islands and has no affiliation to the Miss Cayman Islands Universe pageant," the organization said in a statement.

The statement continued, "The depiction of the woman in the video goes against all that our organization stands for and the committee is consequently requesting that Mr. Hammer immediately remove all reference to Miss Cayman from his social medial channels." Additionally, the organization claimed they reported the actor's video to local authorities.

This arrived after Armie was accused of being a "cannibal" and having "graphic sexual fantasies," including drinking women's blood.