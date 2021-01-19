 
 

Dwyane Wade's Son Grossed Out by His Naked Pic With Gabrielle Union

Dwyane Wade's Son Grossed Out by His Naked Pic With Gabrielle Union
Instagram
Celebrity

The former NBA star is celebrating turning 39 with a cheeky picture posted on Instagram featuring him posing in the nude behind his wife, who is clad in a bathrobe.

  • Jan 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Dwyane Wade has spiced up his birthday. Marking one of his early moments after turning 39, the former professional basketball player has shared a steamy snap of him going naked behind her clothed wife Gabrielle Union.

"Birthday behavior!! 39 is already looking up," the 13-time NBA All-Star cheekily captioned the snap, which features him appearing to be totally nude, while his wife was clad in a bathrobe. The former "America's Got Talent" judge stood strategically to cover his modesty as she flashed a smile and took the selfie, while her husband showed a stoic expression on his face.

While the image is a sign that things have been going well between couple, some found it too much for their eyes, including Dwyane's son Zaire Wade who is following his father's account. Grossed out by his father's sexy photo, the 18-year-old wrote in the comment, "This isn't what i wanted to wake up to," with a face vomiting emoji.

  See also...

Dwyane's daughter Zaya was equally shocked by what she saw on her father's feed, telling him, "Ayooooo chill, I just got on." Instagram star and sports analyst Famouslos32 joked, "Almost unfollowed u... Freaky a** mf ! Happy birthday G."

Some others appeared to appreciate Dwyane's sense of humor, with Detroit Pistons baller Delon Wright dubbing it "TMI," before adding a bunch of laughing emojis. Another enthused, "Ahhhhhhhh u actin up."

Comments on Dwyane Wade's Instagram Post

Dwyane Wade's children and followers reacted to his cheeky snap.

Dwyane celebrated his birthday on Sunday, January 17. His wife Gabrielle gave him a sweet birthday shout-out on Instagram with a video featuring their moments together. "Happy Birthday baby. You make every day beautiful and fun and the way you protect our peace makes me swoon. I love loving you," she captioned it.

Gabrielle's loving tribute reduced Dwyane to tears as he replied underneath, "Wow! I just cried. This was beautiful. I love loving you."

You can share this post!

Ana de Armas Rocks New Short Hair Amid Rumors of Phone Break-Up With Ben Affleck

Armie Hammer Issues Apology for Calling Woman 'Miss Cayman' in Leaked Video
Related Posts
Dwyane Wade Tears Up Over Gabrielle Union's Heartwarming Birthday Message

Dwyane Wade Tears Up Over Gabrielle Union's Heartwarming Birthday Message

Dwyane Wade Sends 'Unconditional Love' for Trans Daughter Zaya

Dwyane Wade Sends 'Unconditional Love' for Trans Daughter Zaya

Dwyane Wade's Daughter Zaya Trolled Over Her New Wig

Dwyane Wade's Daughter Zaya Trolled Over Her New Wig

Dwyane Wade Trolled Over Terrible Quality of His New Martin Luther King Jr. Tattoo

Dwyane Wade Trolled Over Terrible Quality of His New Martin Luther King Jr. Tattoo

Most Read
Skai Jackson's Alleged Private Video Leaks as Solange Knowles' Son Accuses Her of Cheating
Celebrity

Skai Jackson's Alleged Private Video Leaks as Solange Knowles' Son Accuses Her of Cheating

Wendy Williams Allegedly Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral While Ex Kevin Hunter Did

Wendy Williams Allegedly Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral While Ex Kevin Hunter Did

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Step Out for First Time With Adorable Daughter Janie

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Step Out for First Time With Adorable Daughter Janie

Dr. Dre Goes All Black When Returning to Studio One Day After Hospital Release

Dr. Dre Goes All Black When Returning to Studio One Day After Hospital Release

Jamie Lynn Spears Kills Family Cats With Her Tesla, Blames It on Car Being 'So Quiet'

Jamie Lynn Spears Kills Family Cats With Her Tesla, Blames It on Car Being 'So Quiet'

'Growing Up' Star Kiyomi Leslie Pregnant With NFL Star Justin Hardy's Son

'Growing Up' Star Kiyomi Leslie Pregnant With NFL Star Justin Hardy's Son

Plies Gives Signature Gold Grill Backyard Burial After Getting Real Teeth Fixed

Plies Gives Signature Gold Grill Backyard Burial After Getting Real Teeth Fixed

King Von's Sister Claims He's Always Single After Confirming Kris Summers Romance

King Von's Sister Claims He's Always Single After Confirming Kris Summers Romance

Justin Timberlake Reveals Name of Second Son With Jessica Biel, Months After Quietly Welcoming Him

Justin Timberlake Reveals Name of Second Son With Jessica Biel, Months After Quietly Welcoming Him

TikTok Star Bella Poarch Reacts to Rumors About Her Making Sex Tape With Tyga

TikTok Star Bella Poarch Reacts to Rumors About Her Making Sex Tape With Tyga

YFN Lucci's GF Reginae Carter Relays His Message After He's Denied Bond: He'll Be Home Soon

YFN Lucci's GF Reginae Carter Relays His Message After He's Denied Bond: He'll Be Home Soon

Rod Stewart Admits to Being 'a Bit Spiteful' Towards Elton John and Regrets It

Rod Stewart Admits to Being 'a Bit Spiteful' Towards Elton John and Regrets It

Wendy Williams Threatens to Expose Brother After He Claims She Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral

Wendy Williams Threatens to Expose Brother After He Claims She Didn't Attend Mom's Funeral