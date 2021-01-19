Lil Wayne Expected to Be Pardoned by Trump Before Leaving Office

Twitter Celebrity

The 'Lollipop' rapper, who showed his support for the outgoing president during his re-election campaign, is reportedly among the list of names for Trump's final round of commutations and pardons.

AceShowbiz - Lil Wayne may reap some benefits of his public support for Donald Trump before his term ends. The rapper is expected to be pardoned by the outgoing president, who prepares to leave the White House later this week.

Fox News reports that the 45th POTUS has been working on finalizing the list of names for his final round of commutations and pardons. Around 50 to 100 people will receive the clemency and the rapper is reportedly among the recipients.

The announcement of the pardon recipients is likely to come in a large batch on Tuesday, January 19 or Wednesday morning, January 20, which is Trump's final day in the office. The president has until noon before Joe Biden's inauguration to do so.

Wayne is facing a federal fire arms charge stemming from an incident in December 2019. He came under fire after showing his support for Trump during the 74-year-old re-election campaign.

Reports of Wayne being considered among Trump's list of pardons first surfaced earlier this year. At the time, it was said that the president also planned to pardon himself and Kodak Black along with a number of senior White House officials, family members and prominent rappers.

However, it is now reported that Trump is not expected to grant protective pardons for any members of his family, nor is he expected to attempt to issue a pardon for himself. There's also no word on whether Black will receive a pardon despite his plea, while Julian Assange isn't expected to receive one despite an aggressive campaign by WikiLeaks.

Additionally, the status of Trump's former adviser Steve Bannon on the list is reportedly still described as "TBD." The architect of Trump's 2016 election win faces fraud charges in connection with an online fundraising campaign that allegedly bilked donors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. He pleaded not guilty in federal court in Manhattan.