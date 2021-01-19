Bow Wow Slams Houston Mayor for Singling Him Out Over Packed Houston Concert

Instagram Music

Under fire for performing at an unmasked gig in Texas, the 'Let Me Hold You' hitmaker complains that Mayor Sylvester Turner hates his guts and stresses he was not the only celebrity attending.

AceShowbiz - Bow Wow refused to be the only one getting blamed for a packed performance amid COVID-19 surge. Claiming that Mayor Sylvester Turner singled him out for his appearance at the unmasked gig, the "Let Me Hold You" hitmaker took to social media to express his complaints.

On Monday, January 18, the 33-year-old MC slammed the Mayor of Houston via Instagram Story. Sharing a screenshot of the Mayor's tweet, he argued, "Someone tell the Mayor of Houston TX I'm leaving right now. Geeeez! He singling me out as if I was the only celeb here this weekend. This is ridiculous."

Around one hour earlier, Bow claimed on Twitter that Sylvester "hates [his] guts" because he was the only one getting called out among celebrities who attended the event. He pointed out, "Safe to say the mayor of houston hates my guts. I cant believe i get the blame for a whole weekend. This is ridiculous."

Bow Wow slammed Mayor Sylvester Turner for only blaming him for a packed concert.

Bow's posts did not go unnoticed by Sylvester who later offered his clarification on Twitter. "Let me be very clear. I don't dislike @BowWowPromoTeam. While the city is in the midst of this pandemic nearly 2000 infected and 17 dying yesterday, this is not the time for concerts," he explained. "Help us get past this virus and then do your thing. The same for other bars & clubs. st #COVID19."

Mayor Sylvester Turner stressed he did not dislike Bow Wow.

One day earlier, the Mayor stated that he and officials in the city keep an eye on the rapper's upcoming performances. "These events that are scheduled with @BowWowPromoTeam today in Houston are on our radar," he wrote. "Other bars/clubs that are operating as restaurants, beyond capacity and social distancing requirements, please expect visits. Today we report 1964 new cases and 17 more deaths."

Sylvester's caution came after Bow performed to a packed crowd at a club in Houston on Friday night, January 15. Making use of Instagram Stories, "The Masked Singer" runner-up shared clips where he sang his 2005 hit "Like You" amid the pandemic. He was also seen not wearing a mask at the event.

Aside from Bow, Meek Mill, Kenny Burns, Mr. Rugs, J. Prince Jr., Trey Songz and Fabolous were among those attending the concert.