Joel Kinnaman Proposes to Girlfriend Kelly Gale During a Hike

The 'Suicide Squad' actor is ready to settle down with his beautiful girlfriend as he pops the big question to the Victoria's Secret model during a sunny outing.

  • Jan 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actor Joel Kinnaman is engaged to Victoria's Secret model Kelly Gale.

The 40 year old proposed to the stunner, 25, during a hike on Monday (18Jan21).

"Yours forever," the bride-to-be captioned a photo of the couple as she showed off her new diamond ring.

The "Suicide Squad" star and Gale made their relationship Instagram official in September 2019 as she posted a snap of the pair sharing a kiss at the Burning Man festival in Nevada. They were first linked in April, 2019 following a trip to the Coachella festival in California.

Gale, who like her fiance has Swedish roots, began dating Kinnaman following his split from his 26-year-old tattoo artist spouse Cleo Wattenstrom in 2018.

When she got surgery after a freak horse accident in April 2019, Joel took care of her in hospital. "So grateful for my baby who was there by my side and the doctors who took amazing care of me and made my arm as good as new," she revealed on Instagram.

Be the end of the year, she already introduced him to her family. "Surrounded by people I love. Feeling very grateful for this special moment," she gushed in a New Year celebration post.

In the wake of their engagement, her brother left a cheeky comment to congratulate them, "Congratulations! So when can I be expecting to become an uncle?"

