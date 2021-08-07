 
 

Joel Kinnaman Files Restraining Order Against His Ex Over Alleged Blackmail

Joel Kinnaman Files Restraining Order Against His Ex Over Alleged Blackmail
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Suicide Squad' actor seeks to ban former lover Gabriella Magnusson from contacting him as he accuses her of blackmailing him after their romance turned sour.

  • Aug 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - "The Suicide Squad" star Joel Kinnaman has filed a restraining order against a woman he claims is blackmailing him.

Kinnaman states his relationship with Gabriella Magnusson, a Swedish model who also goes by the name of Bella Davis, was consensual, but took a turn in December 2018 when he refused to see her home safely one night.

According to the actor, she began demanding $400,000 (£288,300) and more perks from him, insisting she would go public with an accusation that he had raped her. She also allegedly threatened to have him beaten up by her friends who are members of the notorious Los Angeles gang the Crips.

  See also...

The "Robocop" star released a lengthy statement on his Instagram account on Friday (06Aug21), in which he listed some of her demands, which include, "Hollywood connections, helping to secure a work visa, a verified Instagram page, a Wikipedia page, and a photo shoot with Sports Illustrated."

"Her threats of violence against me and my loved ones have become so serious and specific that I felt I had no choice but to seek a restraining order," the actor concludes his statement.

"I want to be VERY clear so there is no misunderstanding: I stand by all victims of sexual assault. That is not what occurred here. This was consensual sex. And now it is an attempt to extort. More importantly - this is a threat to the safety of my family and loved ones, which will always be my top priority."

Joel is now engaged to model Kelly Gale and previously dated actress Olivia Munn.

You can share this post!

Will Young Accuses BRIT Awards of Creating 'Toxic Atmosphere' by Trying to Exploit His Sexuality

Bill Bellamy Claims Janet Jackson Booty Called Him During Their 'Crazy' Attraction
Related Posts
Joel Kinnaman Scolded by Cops for Trespassing After Proposing to Girlfriend

Joel Kinnaman Scolded by Cops for Trespassing After Proposing to Girlfriend

Joel Kinnaman Proposes to Girlfriend Kelly Gale During a Hike

Joel Kinnaman Proposes to Girlfriend Kelly Gale During a Hike

Joel Kinnaman and Kelly Gale Go Instagram Official With Burning Man Post

Joel Kinnaman and Kelly Gale Go Instagram Official With Burning Man Post

Joel Kinnaman Goes Naked in Latest Instagram Picture

Joel Kinnaman Goes Naked in Latest Instagram Picture

Most Read
Tyler, the Creator Slammed for Lusting After Jadakiss
Celebrity

Tyler, the Creator Slammed for Lusting After Jadakiss

Meghan Markle Offers First Glimpse of Daughter Lilibet as She Celebrates 40th Birthday

Meghan Markle Offers First Glimpse of Daughter Lilibet as She Celebrates 40th Birthday

Fetty Wap Breaks Silence on 4-Year-Old Daughter's Death During Emotional IG Live

Fetty Wap Breaks Silence on 4-Year-Old Daughter's Death During Emotional IG Live

'My 600-lb Life' Star Gina Marie Krasley Dies at Age of 30

'My 600-lb Life' Star Gina Marie Krasley Dies at Age of 30

Kanye West Accidentally Shows His Bulge in 'Countdown to Donda' Livestream

Kanye West Accidentally Shows His Bulge in 'Countdown to Donda' Livestream

Rihanna Spoils A$AP Rocky During Shopping Spree After Declared a Billionaire

Rihanna Spoils A$AP Rocky During Shopping Spree After Declared a Billionaire

Fetty Wap's Baby Mama Fuming Over Unconfirmed Report of Daughter's Cause of Death

Fetty Wap's Baby Mama Fuming Over Unconfirmed Report of Daughter's Cause of Death

Apryl Jones Misses Her 'Baby' as Dr. Dre Is Spotted With Mystery Woman

Apryl Jones Misses Her 'Baby' as Dr. Dre Is Spotted With Mystery Woman

Cuban Doll Parts Ways With JayDaYoungan After Allegedly Seeing 'Gay Stuff' on His Phone

Cuban Doll Parts Ways With JayDaYoungan After Allegedly Seeing 'Gay Stuff' on His Phone

Michael Fassbender Seen With a Baby for the 1st Time Since Alicia Vikander Pregnancy Rumors

Michael Fassbender Seen With a Baby for the 1st Time Since Alicia Vikander Pregnancy Rumors

Simone Biles' Aunt 'Unexpectedly' Dead Days Before She Returns to Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles' Aunt 'Unexpectedly' Dead Days Before She Returns to Tokyo Olympics

NBA YoungBoy Fans Marching in Texas to Protest His Arrest

NBA YoungBoy Fans Marching in Texas to Protest His Arrest

Camila Cabello Bans Her Dog From Bed Due to Boyfriend Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello Bans Her Dog From Bed Due to Boyfriend Shawn Mendes