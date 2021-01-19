 
 

'Peaky Blinders' to Continue in 'Another Form' After Sixth and Final Season

BBC/Anthony Byrne
TV

While creator Steven Knight confirms the British series will bid farewell in the upcoming sixth season, he teases that the story will continue in 'another form.'

  • Jan 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Hit period crime drama "Peaky Blinders" is set to end after the upcoming season six.

The British series, which revolves around the dealings of the powerful Shelby crime family in post-World War One Birmingham, England, recently began production on new episodes after months of delay due to the COVID-19 shutdown, and on Monday (18Jan21), creator Steven Knight announced the TV show would end after one more season.

However, he also revealed fans could look forward to more "Peaky Blinders" antics in the future, although he stopped short of offering up any further details.

"Peaky is back and with a bang," Knight shared in a statement. "After the enforced production delay due to the COVID pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher."

"We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form."

"Peaky Blinders" stars Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, the head of the family, alongside Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Finn Cole, and Aidan Gillen. "The Irishman" 's Stephen Graham was also previously revealed to be joining the cast of season six.

Earlier seasons of the BBC show, which airs on Netflix for U.S. audiences, have featured stars like Tom Hardy, Adrien Brody, Sam Neill, and Sam Claflin.

A premiere date for the sixth and final run has yet to be set.

Season five debuted in mid-2019.

