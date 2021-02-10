Joel Kinnaman Scolded by Cops for Trespassing After Proposing to Girlfriend

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Suicide Squad' actor recalls landing in trouble as he was sscolded by police officers for trespassing after he popped the big question to his girlfriend during a hike.

Feb 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actor Joel Kinnaman was scolded by police officers for trespassing moments after his mountaintop proposal to his new fiancee Kelly Gale, because the romantic gesture took place on private property.

The "Suicide Squad" star reveals he wanted to surprise the Victoria's Secret model while they were in Hawaii, so he discovered the perfect spot to watch the sun rise - and decided to take advantage of the scenery to make his big moment even more memorable.

"My girl, she loves sunrises, so I had this whole idea - I was gonna take her on this sunrise hike and I was gonna take her on the top of the mountain and we were gonna meditate at the top and then I was gonna propose," he explained on America's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon".

However, the journey up the mountain didn't go quite as smoothly as planned as Kinnaman had to race to get to the summit before he missed the timely opportunity after realising the sun was rising earlier than anticipated.

"I was like, 'We need to get there! We need to get to the top! We gotta meditate!' She was like, 'OK, calm down...!' " he recalled.

"I was already late so I started running, and we got off track. So we were in these thorny bushes and she was like, 'Are you sure about this?' I was like, 'Can you see the sun?! Is this the spot?!' And she was like, 'No, but I'm getting cut by all these thorny bushes.' I was like, 'This way, hurry up! We gotta meditate!' "

Kinnaman managed to make it just in time, and once he found the "perfect" place to drop down to one knee, he "did the deed" - and she said yes.

They spent an hour at the location enjoying the view and breaking the happy news to their families, but upon their return to the bottom of the mountain, they were met by two cops - and Kinnaman confessed he always knew he would be taking a big risk, because it was an "illegal hike."

"When we got to the bottom, there were two police officers waiting for us," he shared. "And (Kelly) was like, 'You said it was gonna be OK,' 'cause there were all these '(No) Trespassing' signs that were posted at the beginning of the hike..."

"The (officer) came up and he was like, 'You know you've been trespassing, right?' " Kinnaman recounted as he tried to use the proposal ploy to garner sympathy - to no avail.

Remembering the stern officer's words, Kinnaman said with a laugh, " 'Look, I appreciate the sentimental s**t, but you still trespassed.' That's verbatim; he said that!"

The actor was first linked to Gale in early 2019, following Kinnaman's split from his tattoo artist spouse Cleo Wattenstrom in 2018.

He also previously dated actress Olivia Munn from 2012 until 2014.