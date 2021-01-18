Katy Perry Gets PETA's Support After Revealing She and Her Dog Are Ready to Be Vegan

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker claims that she is 'about 95 per cent ready' to fully embrace life as a vegan after gradually cutting down on animal products since becoming a first-time mother.

AceShowbiz - Katy Perry is preparing to fully embrace life as a vegan after gradually cutting down on animal products since becoming a first-time mother.

The "Dark Horse" hitmaker welcomed her daughter Daisy, with fiance Orlando Bloom, in August (20), and reveals she has been trying to stick to a plant-based diet ever since.

And Katy hasn't been doing it all alone - her pet pooch has also recently ditched meat.

In a post on Twitter on Saturday (January 16), the singer wrote, "I'm about 95% ready to be 100% VEGAN... my dog Nugget has been joining me on this journey for the past 4 monthz. Pray for us ok (sic)."

Although some followers were sceptical about the impact a vegan diet would have on her furry friend's health, representatives at PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) voiced their support for Perry and Nugget, and also provided a link to a number of plant-based foods and treats ideal for dogs.

"Wonderful news!" a PETA spokesperson responded online. "We're SO happy for you-and for Nugget, too. You'll both love how it feels eating clean and helping animals."

It's unclear if Orlando will also be joining the pair in going vegan, but the pop star will be able to turn to model Miranda Kerr - the British actor's ex-wife - for a little advice in clean-eating as she has been following a largely vegan diet for years.

Orlando and Miranda, who share 10-year-old son Flynn, have maintained a close friendship since divorcing in 2013. She is now married to Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel, the father of her two younger boys.