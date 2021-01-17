 
 

Tilda Swinton, Pharrell Williams, Keira Knightley Tapped for New Podcast Series

Tilda Swinton, Pharrell Williams, Keira Knightley Tapped for New Podcast Series
WENN
TV

The 'Chronicles of Narnia' actress, the Neptunes member, and the 'Pride and Prejudice' star are among the creative voices taking part in intimate conversations for Chanel's podcast series.

  • Jan 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tilda Swinton, Keira Knightley, and Edward Enninful are among the contributors on Chanel's new podcast series, "Chanel Connects".

The luxury brand, which previously ventured into the podcast world in 2017 with their 3.55 series, will take on issues ranging from dance and spirituality to gaming, and the events of the past year.

Other stars to participate in the series including Pharrell Williams, director Lulu Wang, and artist and filmmaker Arther Jafa.

  See also...

In Keira's episode, titled "The New Heroines", she discusses the importance of empathy in today's culture, explaining, "We need diverse voices. I think culture is there for escapism, obviously, but mostly it's there so that you walk in other people's shoes and you see the world through different people's eyes."

Meanwhile, Pharrell takes on the episode "Imagining New Worlds" and talks about how the world has become dependent on technology.

"We're just too massively distracted by, you know, our assistants. Everyone has a personal assistant: It's called your phone and it has never told you no," he mused. "It tells you yes for everything. Our phones have made us incredibly dependent on the word yes. And because of that, we've become opportunistic."

Director Lulu Wang discussed storytelling in "The New Heroines". She said, "I do believe that art is essential and I think that stories are essential. And so how do I contribute my voice to that landscape in a way that is essential, you know? And so I'm just much more thoughtful, even more than I was before of my role in an industry where 99% of the people don't look like me and don't bring the perspective I bring…. Now I'm much more thoughtful about, how do I not just have a seat at their table? How do I build tables? You know, how do I bring other people? And it's also all about community."

The eight episodes of "Chanel Connects" are available to listen to now, on all major podcast platforms.

You can share this post!

Fred Rogers' Widow Joanne Dies at 92
Related Posts
Tilda Swinton Comes Out As 'Queer': 'I Always Felt I Was Queer'

Tilda Swinton Comes Out As 'Queer': 'I Always Felt I Was Queer'

Tilda Swinton Inserts Nod to Chadwick Boseman in Venice Speech, Pals Recall Him Filming Through Pain

Tilda Swinton Inserts Nod to Chadwick Boseman in Venice Speech, Pals Recall Him Filming Through Pain

Most Read
NeNe Leakes Blames Cast and Production for Her 'RHOA' Exit
TV

NeNe Leakes Blames Cast and Production for Her 'RHOA' Exit

Paul Bettany Jokingly Blames His English Background in Response to 'Wandavision' Snotgate Saga

Paul Bettany Jokingly Blames His English Background in Response to 'Wandavision' Snotgate Saga

'Teen Mom 2' Star Briana DeJesus Explains Mom's Racially Offensive Comments

'Teen Mom 2' Star Briana DeJesus Explains Mom's Racially Offensive Comments

'T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle' to Feature LeToya Luckett and Tommicus Walker's Divorce Drama

'T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle' to Feature LeToya Luckett and Tommicus Walker's Divorce Drama

Natalie Anderson Gets Candid About Her Miscarriage After Exiting 'The Challenge'

Natalie Anderson Gets Candid About Her Miscarriage After Exiting 'The Challenge'

Bravo Shuts Down 'RHONY' Production Again After Cast Member Has COVID-19

Bravo Shuts Down 'RHONY' Production Again After Cast Member Has COVID-19

Jennifer Coolidge Rules Out Any Possibility of Replacing Kim Cattrall in 'Sex and the City' Reboot

Jennifer Coolidge Rules Out Any Possibility of Replacing Kim Cattrall in 'Sex and the City' Reboot

Ethan Hawke Joins Marvel's 'Moon Knight' as Villain

Ethan Hawke Joins Marvel's 'Moon Knight' as Villain

Freida Pinto to Play Real-Life War Hero in New Series 'Spy Princess'

Freida Pinto to Play Real-Life War Hero in New Series 'Spy Princess'

Tilda Swinton, Pharrell Williams, Keira Knightley Tapped for New Podcast Series

Tilda Swinton, Pharrell Williams, Keira Knightley Tapped for New Podcast Series