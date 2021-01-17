Fred Rogers' Widow Joanne Dies at 92

Instagram Celebrity

The wife of the late 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood' star has passed away at the age of 92, more than a year after bringing her husband's life story to the big screen.

AceShowbiz - Fred Rogers' widow Joanne has died aged 92.

According to Fred Rogers Productions, Joanne passed away on Thursday (14Jan21).

"Fred Rogers Productions is deeply saddened by the passing of Joanne Rogers. The loving partner of Fred Rogers for more than 50 years, she continued their shared commitment to supporting children and families after his death as chair of the board of Fred Rogers Productions," they wrote in a statement. "Joanne was a brilliant and accomplished musician, a wonderful advocate for the arts, and a dear friend to everyone in our organisation. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Joanne's family and the thousands of people who had the privilege of knowing and loving her."

Joanne married "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" star Fred, also known as Mister Rogers, in 1952, and they had two sons - James and John.

Fred died in 2003.

Joanne made a name for herself as an accomplished pianist during her life and released two albums with her musical partner Jeannine Morrison.

Director Marielle Heller, who worked with Joanne to bring Fred's life story to the big screen in 2019's biopic "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" starring Tom Hanks, paid tribute to her.

"She was a real present person and you had to go real with her. You felt like you were talking to someone you'd known your whole life. And she wasn't going to let you bulls--- her!" she told EW. "She was pure joy…. You say 'pure' and it's the same thing as what I feel about Fred. People somehow think that means he wasn't real if he was kind. But she was so real, so human, so down-to-earth, so with you."