NFL Star Von Miller Welcomes a Child While Under Criminal Investigation, Ex Defends Him

The Super Bowl 50 MVP's ex-fiancee Megan Denise breaks the news that she has given birth to her and the athlete's baby, a week after she claimed he wished her miscarriage.

Jan 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Von Miller has received good news amid a rather unfortunate situation. The athlete and his ex-fiancee Megan Denise have welcomed a child together while he's currently under criminal investigation in Colorado.

It's Megan herself who shared the news of her baby's arrival, posting on her Instagram Stories on Friday, January 15, "Von and I are excited to be welcoming our baby into the world and are committed to raising our child with love and compassion, together as a family."

It's unclear if Megan's statement came as a confirmation that they're back together as a couple, but it hinted that the two are on good terms after she previously blasted Von for allegedly wishing miscarriage on her.

The news of the baby's arrival came amid reports that Von is under criminal investigation. A spokesperson for the Parker Police Dept. in Parker, Colo. Confirmed to TMZ, "The case is currently under investigation so no information can be released at this time. If the investigation determines a crime has occurred, charges will be submitted to the DA's office for their review."

The Denver Broncos, for which Von is playing at outside linebacker, later released a statement, saying they are aware of the investigation and working on obtaining more information on the matter.

While details of the allegations against the future Hall of Famer are currently unavailable, his ex and baby mama Megan previously accused Von of verbal abuse. According to a screenshot of a text conversation she had with her ex about their then-unborn child, the NFL star allegedly told her, "I'm honestly praying for a miscarriage."

In another explosive exchange, Von allegedly wrote to his ex, "F**king disappear!! And get an abortion! You so f**king wack for this. A keep a n***a baby! You lame as hell for that."

Von later took to his own Instagram page to respond to Megan's claims. Denying the allegations, he called it "Fake News," before adding, "Lol. The reality of somebody leaving you make some people literally crazy. Classic Trap."

In light of the police investigation, Megan has come to Von's defense. She posted on her Instagram Stories, "In light of recent media reports regarding my relationship with Von, I feel that I need to address a couple of things. First and foremost, at no point in our relationship was there any type of physical abuse or violence by Von, whatsoever. For anyone to say otherwise, or to speculate such, is wrong."

Addressing her previous allegations, she added in another post, "With regards to my social media posts, a part was misconstrued and taken out of context. (PA) I do regret making a private situation public, and in doing so, bringing unwanted attention to both Von and myself."