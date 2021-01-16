 
 

Maluma Makes History as First Male to Grace Elle U.S.'s Cover

Elle Magazine
Celebrity

In the accompanying interview, the 'Hawai' hitmaker looks back at his skyrocketing fame in 2020 despite having to shut down his global tour amid the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Jan 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Latin superstar Maluma has become the first man to grace the cover of America's Elle magazine.

The "Hawai" hitmaker makes history by featuring on the front of the February (21) issue of the women's magazine, and he took to social media to celebrate the career milestone.

"IT'S MALUMA BABY!!!!!" the Colombian singer exclaimed as he shared a photo of the cover, on which he poses with green hair.

"Thank u @elleusa for making me the first male on the cover of the magazine, this means a lottttt to me (sic)! Let's keep dreaming and achieving".

In the accompanying interview, Maluma reflects on his 2020, which saw his fame skyrocket with collaborations with The Weeknd and Jennifer Lopez, despite having to shut down his global tour amid the coronavirus pandemic.

  See also...

"Of course 2020 has been a very difficult year for all of us, but I feel like this was my best year so far, musically, artistically, and personally," he said. "I feel like I was reborn."

"I was talking the other day with my parents, and they were very happy because I've stayed a long time (during the pandemic) in Colombia, but they were also a little bit worried because they didn't know what was going to happen with my work," he continued.

"My job is being on tour, but for me this has been very positive, being here in Colombia. I feel very connected again with myself."

He also talked about his struggle in making friends in the industry. "I don't really like having new friends," the musician shared. "I try to make friends in the industry, but it is very hard. Sometimes I feel like they want to be my friends, but once I show them my back, they stab me."

"I prefer staying safe with my friends, where I always feel comfortable. When I didn't have any money, they were there for me, inviting me to their house for lunch. They're the ones who were laughing at me, and now they are enjoying my success. That's life -- just being grateful for everything that has happened," he added.

