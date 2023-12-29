 

Von Miller Denies Assaulting Pregnant GF After Recent Arrest, Says Their Fight Was 'Overblown'

Von Miller Denies Assaulting Pregnant GF After Recent Arrest, Says Their Fight Was 'Overblown'
Cover Images/Media Punch
Celebrity

When speaking at a news conference on Thursday, December 28, the 34-year-old said that the allegations leveled at him are 'completely wrong and blown out of proportion.

  • Dec 29, 2023

AceShowbiz - Von Miller has finally broken his silence on his recent arrest. Nearly a month after he turned himself in to police following a fight with his pregnant girlfriend, the Buffalo Bills pass-rusher insisted that he didn't assault anyone.

When speaking at a news conference on Thursday, December 28, the 34-year-old said that the allegations leveled at him are "completely wrong and blown out of proportion." He added, "Me and my girlfriend, we have problems just like any other couple does, but there has never been any of those things that was alleged against me."

"It's overblown. I've got the right people on the job," the athlete continued. "I know who I am. I know my character. I know the type of person that I am. I know me and my girlfriend's relationship... All of it is incorrect... You know, it's not a funny situation, but all of it is incorrect and all of it is untrue. The only thing that is true is we do have a third son on the way."

The alleged girlfriend has also shut down the assault rumors. "We're fine," she wrote in a text message sent to WFAA earlier this month. "Things were blown way out of context. This is actually outrageous!"

  Editors' Pick

Noting that there was a "huge misunderstanding," she said it was just a "verbal disagreement" between the two. "No one assaulted anyone," she added. "This is insane. And sad."

Glenn Heights Police Chief Nick Bristow confirmed to the outlet that Von turned himself surrendered to police at around 3 P.M. on November 30. It arrived just hours after Dallas authorities issued an arrest warrant for the football player.

Von allegedly assaulted his pregnant girlfriend during a heated exchange one day before he surrendered to police. It was said that they were arguing in their bedroom because she didn't want to travel on her birthday.

Afterward, the woman left the bedroom and went to the office of the home. Von was reportedly angry as his partner slammed the door, so he yelled at her and asked her to "get out" of the property.

The girlfriend "attempted to comply", according to the affidavit. That was when Von allegedly "began to shove and push her, all while telling her to leave from the unit." He also applied "pressure around the [girlfriend's] neck for 3 to 5 seconds before letting go."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Police Defend Intense Interrogations of Lee Sun-Kyun Amid Outcry Following His Death

Scott Disick and Ex Chloe Bartoli All Smiles While Enjoying Beach Date at St. Barts
Related Posts
Von Miller's Alleged Victim Says 'No One Assaulted Anyone' After He Turned Himself in to Police

Von Miller's Alleged Victim Says 'No One Assaulted Anyone' After He Turned Himself in to Police

NFL Star Von Miller and GF Megan Denise Expecting Second Child

NFL Star Von Miller and GF Megan Denise Expecting Second Child

Von Miller Accused by Alleged Ex-Girlfriend of Leaking Explicit Snaps in Revenge Porn Lawsuit

Von Miller Accused by Alleged Ex-Girlfriend of Leaking Explicit Snaps in Revenge Porn Lawsuit

NFL Star Von Miller Welcomes a Child While Under Criminal Investigation, Ex Defends Him

NFL Star Von Miller Welcomes a Child While Under Criminal Investigation, Ex Defends Him

Latest News
Donald Glover Confirms New Childish Gambino Album Is Coming 'Soon'
  • Dec 29, 2023

Donald Glover Confirms New Childish Gambino Album Is Coming 'Soon'

Zack Snyder Cites 'Personal Aesthetic' for 'Rebel Moon' R-Rated Version
  • Dec 29, 2023

Zack Snyder Cites 'Personal Aesthetic' for 'Rebel Moon' R-Rated Version

Scott Disick and Ex Chloe Bartoli All Smiles While Enjoying Beach Date at St. Barts
  • Dec 29, 2023

Scott Disick and Ex Chloe Bartoli All Smiles While Enjoying Beach Date at St. Barts

Von Miller Denies Assaulting Pregnant GF After Recent Arrest, Says Their Fight Was 'Overblown'
  • Dec 29, 2023

Von Miller Denies Assaulting Pregnant GF After Recent Arrest, Says Their Fight Was 'Overblown'

Police Defend Intense Interrogations of Lee Sun-Kyun Amid Outcry Following His Death
  • Dec 29, 2023

Police Defend Intense Interrogations of Lee Sun-Kyun Amid Outcry Following His Death

Gary Barlow Thinks Singers Need to Write Their Own Songs to Find Their Identity
  • Dec 29, 2023

Gary Barlow Thinks Singers Need to Write Their Own Songs to Find Their Identity

Most Read
Danny Masterson Looks Dishelved in First Mugshot as He's Transferred to State Prison
Celebrity

Danny Masterson Looks Dishelved in First Mugshot as He's Transferred to State Prison

Alabama Barker Blasted for Being 'So Desperate for Attention' After Posting Racy Photos

Alabama Barker Blasted for Being 'So Desperate for Attention' After Posting Racy Photos

Tyga and Blac Chyna Keep Son King's Baptism Under Tight Wraps With $500K NDA

Tyga and Blac Chyna Keep Son King's Baptism Under Tight Wraps With $500K NDA

Timothee Chalamet Seen Joining Kylie Jenner at Kardashian-Jenner's Festive Christmas Party

Timothee Chalamet Seen Joining Kylie Jenner at Kardashian-Jenner's Festive Christmas Party

Will Smith Reportedly Gains 30 Pounds From 'Emotional' Eating After Tumultuous Year

Will Smith Reportedly Gains 30 Pounds From 'Emotional' Eating After Tumultuous Year

Alexis Bellino Shares PDA-Filled Christmas Card With BF John Janssen After Flashing Promise Ring

Alexis Bellino Shares PDA-Filled Christmas Card With BF John Janssen After Flashing Promise Ring

Camila Cabello Sparks Romance Rumors With Playboi Carti After Their FaceTime Call

Camila Cabello Sparks Romance Rumors With Playboi Carti After Their FaceTime Call

Chris Rock and Amber Rose Enjoy Each Other's Company on Post-Christmas Stroll in NYC

Chris Rock and Amber Rose Enjoy Each Other's Company on Post-Christmas Stroll in NYC

'Parasite' Actor Lee Sun-kyun Dies in Suspected Suicide in a Park

'Parasite' Actor Lee Sun-kyun Dies in Suspected Suicide in a Park