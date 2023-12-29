Von Miller Denies Assaulting Pregnant GF After Recent Arrest, Says Their Fight Was 'Overblown'

Cover Images/Media Punch Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Von Miller has finally broken his silence on his recent arrest. Nearly a month after he turned himself in to police following a fight with his pregnant girlfriend, the Buffalo Bills pass-rusher insisted that he didn't assault anyone.

When speaking at a news conference on Thursday, December 28, the 34-year-old said that the allegations leveled at him are "completely wrong and blown out of proportion." He added, "Me and my girlfriend, we have problems just like any other couple does, but there has never been any of those things that was alleged against me."

"It's overblown. I've got the right people on the job," the athlete continued. "I know who I am. I know my character. I know the type of person that I am. I know me and my girlfriend's relationship... All of it is incorrect... You know, it's not a funny situation, but all of it is incorrect and all of it is untrue. The only thing that is true is we do have a third son on the way."

The alleged girlfriend has also shut down the assault rumors. "We're fine," she wrote in a text message sent to WFAA earlier this month. "Things were blown way out of context. This is actually outrageous!"

Noting that there was a "huge misunderstanding," she said it was just a "verbal disagreement" between the two. "No one assaulted anyone," she added. "This is insane. And sad."

Glenn Heights Police Chief Nick Bristow confirmed to the outlet that Von turned himself surrendered to police at around 3 P.M. on November 30. It arrived just hours after Dallas authorities issued an arrest warrant for the football player.

Von allegedly assaulted his pregnant girlfriend during a heated exchange one day before he surrendered to police. It was said that they were arguing in their bedroom because she didn't want to travel on her birthday.

Afterward, the woman left the bedroom and went to the office of the home. Von was reportedly angry as his partner slammed the door, so he yelled at her and asked her to "get out" of the property.

The girlfriend "attempted to comply", according to the affidavit. That was when Von allegedly "began to shove and push her, all while telling her to leave from the unit." He also applied "pressure around the [girlfriend's] neck for 3 to 5 seconds before letting go."

