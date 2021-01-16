 
 

Mike Tyson Promises Lot of Big Things Coming on Season 3 of 'Hotboxin' Podcast

The return of the former boxing champion's popular audio series comes after it was reported that he is preparing for a big-money rematch with former adversary Evander Holyfield.

AceShowbiz - Former boxing champion Mike Tyson is hoping the third season of his popular audio series "Hotboxin'" will be a real knockout.

The sportsman, actor and entrepreneur, who returned to the ring last year for a bout with Roy Jones Jr., which ended in a tie, has dropped round three of the podcast - and he's already brokered a deal for another big fight.

During a chat with his latest guest, fellow U.S. boxer Ryan Garcia, the world's third-ranked active lightweight made a FaceTime call to four-time world champion, Gervonta Davis, during which the pair agreed to a special two-round meet up.

"It's set in stone now, baby," raves Garcia in the first new episode.

"Season 3 is just getting started and we're having a lot of fun!," Tyson adds in a statement. "Stay tuned: We've got a lot of big things coming."

"Hotboxin'" is produced by bosses at Malka Media in association with "The Hangover" star's own branding and marketing organisation, Tyson Ranch.

The producers behind the show has not yet announced additional upcoming guests, but Eminem, U.S. talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, Snoop Dogg, and British boxing icon Tyson Fury have previously made appearances.

The news follows reports that Tyson is preparing for a big-money rematch with his former adversary and fellow professional boxing champion Evander Holyfield.

The pair's June 28, 1997 contest remains one of boxing's most infamous bouts, after Tyson bit off a piece of Holyfield's ear and was disqualified. The controversial fight marked Tyson's second loss to Holyfield.

"I think that (fight) might happen soon," Mike confirmed of a possible third punch-up between the two during a recent episode of "Food Truck Diaries". "There's going to be guys (I fight) before Evander, but Evander (is) something that we're going to look at in the future (sic)."

Step into the ring with Tyson and Hotboxin' here: http://bit.ly/38GAYR5.

