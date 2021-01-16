'T.I. and Tiny: The Family Hustle' to Feature LeToya Luckett and Tommicus Walker's Divorce Drama

Instagram TV

The 'Here We Go Again' actress and Tommicus' marriage crumbled down following cheating allegations leveled at him as someone claimed to have videos of their alleged affair.

AceShowbiz - Fans will be offered more details about LeToya Luckett and Tommicus Walker's marital drama in the upcoming season of "T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle". According to a new report, the pair's divorce will play out in season 4 of the VH1 reality show.

The new outing allegedly will cover the pair's ugly breakup, theJasmineBRAND reports. While other details are still scarce, season four of T.I. and Tiny's (Tameka Cottle) reality show is scheduled to premiere in the spring.

LeToya and Tommicus' marriage crumbled down following cheating allegations leveled at him as someone claimed to have videos of their alleged affair. Tommicus, however, denied the accusation, insisting, "For the record, I NEVER STEPPED OUT ON MY WIFE." He then clapped back at "friends and family" who "didn't like him," writing, "And for ALL the friends and family that's saying 'I didn't like him anyways' guess what, I didn't like yo stanky a** either!!"

LeToya, meanwhile, announced their divorce on Instagram on Monday, January 11. "After very prayerful consideration, Tommicus and I have decided to get a divorce. It is my deepest desire for us to be loving co-parents and keep a peaceful environment out of respect for our children," she shared before asking public to give them privacy and thanking fans "in advance for your prayers, support, & space to heal as we tread through this challenging time."

Tommicus hinted that their relationship remains cordial in his statement. "We remain committed to our family as co-parents and we ask that you please respect our privacy and the safety of our children at this time. We happily remain committed as caring friends with great love and respect for one another," he wrote.

The now-exes tied the knot on December 10, 2017. The pair share two kids together, daughter Gianna and son Tyson Wolf Walker.