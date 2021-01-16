 
 

Pussycat Dolls Rumored to Sign New Management Deal

Pussycat Dolls Rumored to Sign New Management Deal
Instagram
Music

Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Carmit Bachar, and Jessica Sutta are reportedly being eyed by giant management company Maverick following their reunion.

  • Jan 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Pussycat Dolls are reportedly in talks to sign a new management deal.

The pop group - comprised of Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Carmit Bachar, and Jessica Sutta - is said to have attracted interest from Madonna and Britney Spears' management company Maverick, and despite speculation Nicole was planning to go solo again, she is said to be "focused" on the Dolls.

"The pandemic has hampered plans for The Pussycat Dolls but as far as they are concerned, they're all raring to get going as soon as it's safe to do so," a source told Britain's The Sun newspaper.

"Nicole had considered doing some solo music last year and wrote a series of songs including a track about social distancing called Anti-Party Anthem. That one was a fun nod to lockdown life, which she wrote when the pandemic had just started but she decided not to put it out a short while later.

  See also...

"The time has passed and she has no plans right now to do anything as a solo artist."

The "Don't Cha" hitmakers are said to be "determined" to release some new songs later this year (21), but it is proving "tricky" to get together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"This new team is great news for them and they've got a handful of songs which they are plotting to release when they can all safely get together again," the source added. "With half of the group in the U.K. and half in the U.S., it is tricky, but they are determined to release some singles in 2021."

Last year, the "When I Grow Up" singers were forced to postpone their UK comeback tour due to the pandemic. The tour has been rescheduled for May and June this year.

You can share this post!

Jennifer Coolidge Rules Out Any Possibility of Replacing Kim Cattrall in 'Sex and the City' Reboot

Bella Thorne Defends Armie Hammer: 'No Way He's a Freaking Cannibal'
Related Posts
Ashley Roberts Defends The Pussycat Dolls' Raunchy Performances

Ashley Roberts Defends The Pussycat Dolls' Raunchy Performances

The Pussycat Dolls Push Back U.K. Reunion Concerts to October

The Pussycat Dolls Push Back U.K. Reunion Concerts to October

The Pussycat Dolls' Risque 'X Factor' Reunion Draws 400-Plus Complaints

The Pussycat Dolls' Risque 'X Factor' Reunion Draws 400-Plus Complaints

Pussycat Dolls Debut Comeback Single at First Reunion Performance

Pussycat Dolls Debut Comeback Single at First Reunion Performance

Most Read
Travis Scott's New Songs Off Next Album Reportedly Leak on Spotify
Music

Travis Scott's New Songs Off Next Album Reportedly Leak on Spotify

Matt Healy Teases Collaboration With Charli XCX

Matt Healy Teases Collaboration With Charli XCX

Andrew Bird Reunites With Squirrel Nut Zippers' Jimbo Mathus for New Joint Album

Andrew Bird Reunites With Squirrel Nut Zippers' Jimbo Mathus for New Joint Album

Justin Timberlake and Demi Lovato to Take Part in TV Special Celebrating Joe Biden's Inauguration

Justin Timberlake and Demi Lovato to Take Part in TV Special Celebrating Joe Biden's Inauguration

Shakira Praises Hipgnosis Songs as 'Ally to Songwriters' After Selling Entire Music Catalog

Shakira Praises Hipgnosis Songs as 'Ally to Songwriters' After Selling Entire Music Catalog

Katy Perry Picked as Pokemon Collaborator in Celebration of Its 25th Anniversary

Katy Perry Picked as Pokemon Collaborator in Celebration of Its 25th Anniversary

Lady GaGa and Jennifer Lopez to Perform at Joe Biden's Inauguration

Lady GaGa and Jennifer Lopez to Perform at Joe Biden's Inauguration

Cardi B Spent $1 Million to Make 'WAP' Music Video

Cardi B Spent $1 Million to Make 'WAP' Music Video

Carole King, will.i.am and More Tapped for Joe Biden Pre-Inauguration Event

Carole King, will.i.am and More Tapped for Joe Biden Pre-Inauguration Event

Fans Believe Selena Gomez Talks About Ex Justin Bieber in Heartbreak Anthem 'De Una Vez'

Fans Believe Selena Gomez Talks About Ex Justin Bieber in Heartbreak Anthem 'De Una Vez'

Ariana Grande Spices Up '34+35' Remix With Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion

Ariana Grande Spices Up '34+35' Remix With Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion

Lady GaGa's Pro-Trump Dad 'Super Proud' of Her Performing at Joe Biden's Inauguration

Lady GaGa's Pro-Trump Dad 'Super Proud' of Her Performing at Joe Biden's Inauguration

Foo Fighters, John Legend, Bruce Springsteen Added to Joe Biden's Inauguration Line-Up

Foo Fighters, John Legend, Bruce Springsteen Added to Joe Biden's Inauguration Line-Up