Pussycat Dolls Rumored to Sign New Management Deal

Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Carmit Bachar, and Jessica Sutta are reportedly being eyed by giant management company Maverick following their reunion.

Jan 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Pussycat Dolls are reportedly in talks to sign a new management deal.

The pop group - comprised of Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Carmit Bachar, and Jessica Sutta - is said to have attracted interest from Madonna and Britney Spears' management company Maverick, and despite speculation Nicole was planning to go solo again, she is said to be "focused" on the Dolls.

"The pandemic has hampered plans for The Pussycat Dolls but as far as they are concerned, they're all raring to get going as soon as it's safe to do so," a source told Britain's The Sun newspaper.

"Nicole had considered doing some solo music last year and wrote a series of songs including a track about social distancing called Anti-Party Anthem. That one was a fun nod to lockdown life, which she wrote when the pandemic had just started but she decided not to put it out a short while later.

"The time has passed and she has no plans right now to do anything as a solo artist."

The "Don't Cha" hitmakers are said to be "determined" to release some new songs later this year (21), but it is proving "tricky" to get together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"This new team is great news for them and they've got a handful of songs which they are plotting to release when they can all safely get together again," the source added. "With half of the group in the U.K. and half in the U.S., it is tricky, but they are determined to release some singles in 2021."

Last year, the "When I Grow Up" singers were forced to postpone their UK comeback tour due to the pandemic. The tour has been rescheduled for May and June this year.