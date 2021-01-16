Dionne Warwick and Chance the Rapper Set to Team Up for New Song 'Nothing's Impossible'

WENN Music

The iconic singer and the rapper have been confirmed to join forces for a new track titled 'Nothing's Impossible' with the proceeds benefitting their respective charities.

AceShowbiz - Chance the Rapper and Dionne Warwick are planning to hit the studio together for an unlikely collaboration after the "Walk on By" singer quizzed the hip-hop star about his stage name on Twitter.

Warwick hit headlines at the end of last year (20), when she started asking questions about the names of Chance and The Weeknd - and both were thrilled to be on the singer's radar.

And now Chance has gone one step further by agreeing to team up with Dionne in the studio on a new track, titled "Nothing's Impossible", with sales benefiting the pair's favourite causes.

In a new Twitter video, Warwick says, "Chance and I will be getting in the studio very, very soon. It's gonna be a pleasure working with him and his organisation, called SocialWorks, as he's working with mine, Hunger: Not Impossible."

"We're going to try to do some wonderful things for people that are desperately in need... so keep your eyes and ears open, because we're getting in that studio soon and we're going to give you something that you cannot resist."

Chance shared her video and added, "THIS IS GOING TO BE SO GOOD FOR SO MANY!! THANK YOU DIONNE THE SINGER!! WE GON MAKE A DIFFERENCE WITH THIS ONE!!"

His message teased the odd couple's Twitter exchange last month, when Dionne asked, "Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this... I am now Dionne the Singer."