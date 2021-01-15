 
 

Azealia Banks Insists Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion Are 'Overweight and Drunk'

Azealia Banks Insists Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion Are 'Overweight and Drunk'
The outspoken rapper doubles down on her previous fat-shaming comments on the 'Say So' hitmaker and the 'WAP' raptress, in which she called them 'fat and disgusting.'

AceShowbiz - Azealia Banks refused to stop throwing insults at Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion. Shortly after she fat-shamed the "Say So" hitmaker and the "WAP" raptress, the outspoken rapper doubled down her offensive remarks by insisting that the two stars are "overweight and drunk."

Making use of Instagram Story, the 29-year-old explained why she continued dissing her fellow raptresses. "These girls are f**king overweight and drunk and you all know it. Quit the bulls**t. How can you Rap about sex and genuinely not be sexy. Lol. Like we get it, You like to f**k men for money, get drunk and overeat. Give me a break for f**ks sake," she wrote in a series of snaps.

Azealia's statement came after she called Doja "fat and disgusting" when watching the latter's "Juicy" video featuring Tyga a few days prior. "F**k all this body positive bulls**t, this is disgusting," she first said via her Instagram TV.

"Doja, you look fat and you look disgusting. No! This is disgusting. This is pre-diabetic, b***h! Disgusting... It's crazy how China is like playing a joke in America's faces. Like let's get booty, let's get wigs, light skin and Americans will eat it up," she went on attacking Doja. "This is terrible. Doja, you're fat."

On Tuesday, January 12, Azealia shared a video of herself watching Megan's BET Awards performance as she mocked her. "Look at this fat girl, heavy metal and reflective s**t," she argued. "I'm sorry, Megan Thee Stallion, you look like a f**king fat cow. This bulls**t Ke$ha, Fantasea… Too much meat. Oh no, Meg, you're getting fat."

While laughing at the screen, the "Luxury" femcee emphasized her insult at Megan's weight. "Fat girl with the fat s**t," she pointed out. "No, Meg, no. Eww with that gut." She went on dragging Megan in the caption by writing, "@theestallion you need to be stopped right in your tracks sis. You look horrible."

